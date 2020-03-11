Core inflation picked up amid gains in shelter and apparel. Prices for medical-care services rose by 5.3 percent from a year earlier, driven by a record increase in health insurance, a category notable for quirks in the data.

Energy prices fell 2 percent from the previous month, the most in more than a year, as all of the major component indexes declined, weighing on the overall CPI reading. Gasoline costs slumped 3.4 percent. Those figures are due for further declines in March after the eruption of an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which also puts downward pressure on inflation around the world.

A separate Labor Department report on Wednesday showed average hourly earnings, adjusted for price changes, rose 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier after 0.5 percent in January.

— Bloomberg News

HOUSING

U.S. home-refinancing applications jump

A measure of U.S. home-refinancing applications soared to the highest level since April 2009, a sign that some American homeowners may see a silver lining in the coronavirus outbreak that’s battering the economy and markets.

The Mortgage Bankers Association’s refinance index surged 78.6 percent in the week ended March 6 to 6,418.9, according to a report Wednesday that also showed the contract rate on a 30-year fixed loan fell to match a record low 3.47 percent.

Cheaper borrowing costs reflect a drop in Treasury yields as investors rush to the safety of government debt amid stock market chaos caused by the virus. Yields on government bonds that underpin home lending have plunged to record lows this week as the entire U.S. yield curve fell below 1 percent for the first time.

— Bloomberg News

ECONOMY

Companies struggle with supply chains

Nearly 75 percent of U.S. companies have experienced supply chain disruptions because of virus-related transportation restrictions, according to an Institute for Supply Management survey that adds to signs of growing strain in global economic linkages as the outbreak upends activity worldwide.

The challenges have led one in six companies to lower revenue targets, by an average of 5.6 percent, the ISM found in its Feb. 22-March 5 survey of 628 respondents, who were roughly split among U.S. manufacturers and service providers. Firms expecting supply chain impacts anticipated they would become more severe after the first quarter.

The survey also showed that manufacturers with a presence in China report operating at 50 percent capacity with 56 percent of normal staff, while more than 44 percent of respondents don’t have a plan to address supply disruptions from the country.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Elon Musk announced Tesla is scouting locations to build its in-development Cybertruck in the United States, likely triggering a state-by-state competition similar to one he set off six years ago. Tesla will add a factory to produce both the electric pickup and the Model Y crossover for customers on the East Coast, the chief executive tweeted this week. He didn’t elaborate on which states Tesla is considering, beyond saying it will be somewhere in the central United States. Musk unveiled the Cybertruck in November and pitched it as a radically different option from the highly lucrative pickups produced by Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler. In a botched demo, Tesla’s design chief cracked supposedly shatterproof glass.

The mayor of Omaha said on Wednesday that Warren Buffett would prefer to wait until one month before Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder weekend to decide whether to change its plans because of the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking at a news conference, Mayor Jean Stothert said that she spoke with Buffett on Monday and that he expressed a preference to wait until April 1 to decide on plans for the May 1-3 weekend, including the meeting on May 2.

A trader who was fired by Morgan Stanley after multimillion-dollar losses in a portfolio he handled was cleared of wrongdoing in connection with alleged mismarking of securities, his lawyers said. Morgan Stanley’s foreign-exchange options business was hit by losses last year on trades tied to the Turkish lira, a portfolio run day-to-day by London-based Scott Eisner. The securities firm subsequently began a probe to examine whether some traders improperly valued transactions and concealed losses linked to those trades, leading to the suspension or ouster of some of them.