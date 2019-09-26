ECONOMY

U.S. growth rate slowed in 2nd quarter

The U.S. economy grew at a modest 2 percent annual rate in the second quarter, a pace sharply lower than the 3 percent-plus growth rates seen over the past year. Many analysts believe growth will slow further in coming quarters as global weakness and rising trade tensions exert a toll.

The April-June increase in the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, slipped from a brisk 3.1 percent gain in the first quarter, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

The government’s third and final look at second-quarter GDP growth was the same as the previous estimate, although the components were slightly altered. Business investment contracted more sharply and consumer spending rose at a slower rate than previously estimated, but this was offset by slightly stronger gains in government spending and exports.

President Trump, who is counting on a strong economy to boost his reelection bid, has called the economy’s performance the best ever. But after a spurt in growth last year due to the president’s $1.5 trillion tax cut program, growth has slowed noticeably to slightly below the 2.2 percent annual growth rates turned in during the current economic expansion.

— Associated Press

RETAIL

Sam's Club to offer health-care services

Walmart’s Sam’s Club is teaming up with several health-care companies to offer discounts on everyday care its customers might delay or skip because of the cost.

Starting in early October, Sam’s Club members in Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina will be able to buy one of four bundles of health-care services ranging in annual fees from $50 for individuals to $240 for a family of up to six members. The pilot program could potentially be rolled out to members in all the states, Sam’s Club said.

Sam’s Club emphasized that the new initiative is not a health insurance plan but a discount health program that can supplement insurance.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network said millions of its customers have lost access to Fox's local channels across more than 20 states and the District of Columbia after the companies failed to agree to a new contract. The media company has also removed cable networks FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes, Dish said. Fox said Dish elected to drop its networks in an effort to coerce it to agree to "outrageous" demands.

Facebook and its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, won dismissal of an investor lawsuit accusing them of deceiving investors about the likely impact of a privacy breach on its stock price. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose said the investors had failed to allege that Facebook or its executives knowingly made false statements.

— From news services

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for August.