“Reports on tourism were more upbeat, bolstered by a pickup in demand for leisure activities and travel which contacts attributed to spring break, an easing of pandemic-related restrictions, increased vaccinations, and recent stimulus payments among other factors,” the Fed said in its latest “beige book,” a collection of anecdotes about the economy from its 12 regional districts.

Most districts said the pace of growth in their regional economies was moderate, but the New York Fed said its economy “grew at a strong pace for the first time during the pandemic, with growth broad-based across industries.”

BANKING

Goldman profits surged in 1st quarter

Investment bank Goldman Sachs saw its profits nearly quintuple in the first quarter, driven by a massive surge of revenue from its core investment banking and trading operations.

The jump in profits is similar to that seen at JPMorgan Chase, which also reported its results on Wednesday, although unlike JPMorgan, Goldman’s results did not benefit from a release from its loan-loss reserves of any significant amount.

The New York-based company had a profit of $6.71 billion, or $18.80 a share, compared with a profit of $1.12 billion, or $3.11 a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Goldman’s results reflect the health of the stock and bond markets compared with a year earlier. Markets across the world plunged sharply in March 2020 as investors realized how much economic and human damage the pandemic could cause.

But as the economy has recovered, with millions of vaccine doses administered, so have Goldman’s profits.

Also in Business

Walmart is moving more of its workers to full-time hours, with the goal of having two-thirds of its U.S. store hourly jobs be full time with more consistent work schedules by early next year. That’s up from 53 percent five years ago but still below the average of 71 percent for the retail and wholesale industry as a whole. With this move, announced Wednesday, the nation’s largest private employer says it will have 740,000 of its 1.2 million U.S. Walmart hourly store workers work full time by Jan. 31. Walmart considers any employee working 34 hours or more as full time. Anyone working 30 hours a week or more is eligible for health coverage.

Facebook plans to experiment with allowing more users to block “like” counts on their own posts or content from others, expanding an effort to gauge whether the feature intensified peer pressure, particularly among young people. The social network has been testing hiding likes on its photo-sharing app Instagram in countries including Canada, Brazil, Australia, Ireland, Italy and Japan. Facebook said Wednesday that it will expand that experiment globally on Instagram in the coming weeks and explore implementing a similar opt-out test on Facebook’s main site in the future.

Amazon is aiming to double the number of Black employees in senior leadership roles and hire 30 percent more Black people as corporate employees in the United States this year, the company said Wednesday. Amazon data shows U.S. Black employees in leadership roles accounted for 3.8 percent last year. The online retailer is also aiming to have 30 percent more women in tech- and science-related senior leadership roles in 2021. A manager at the online retailer accused it of harassment and discrimination in a lawsuit last month, saying it hires Black people for lower positions and promotion comes later for them than White workers. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Dish Network and its Sling TV unit filed lawsuits accusing three of the biggest players in streaming at-home fitness programs of infringing patents for technology that improves the quality of video content over the Internet. The suits, filed Tuesday in federal courts in Texas and Delaware, accuse Peloton, NordicTrack maker Icon Health & Fitness and Mirror owner Lululemon of using Dish’s patented technology that “allows Internet users to stream content from across the world in real time at the highest possible quality.” Dish and Sling also filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, seeking to block imports of Peloton, NordicTrack and Mirror products into the United States, according to a notice on the agency’s website.

