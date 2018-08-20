ENERGY

U.S. to sell oil ahead of Iran sanctions

The U.S. Department of Energy is offering 11 million barrels of oil for sale from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve ahead of sanctions on Iran that are expected to reduce global supplies of crude.

The delivery period for the proposed sale of sour crudes will be from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30, according to Monday’s notice.

The U.S. government has introduced financial sanctions against Iran that, beginning in November, also target the petroleum sector of OPEC’s third-largest producer.

The sale appears to be designed to show that the Trump administration is taking measures to restrain energy price increases ahead of the sanctions, one crude trader said.

President Trump complained this year that oil prices are “artificially very high,” and a potential release from the strategic reserve, ahead of the U.S. midterm elections in November, was widely seen as a way to bring relief to motorists who have seen gasoline prices jump in the past year.

However, American drivers are unlikely to see prices at the pump fall through crude releases from the strategic reserve because U.S. oil production already is sky-high, analysts have said.

— Reuters

EURO ZONE

Greece's bailout program ends

Greece emerged from the largest bailout in economic history on Monday after nine years of creditor-mandated austerity, with European institutions hailing the exit a success but jaded Greeks finding little reason to celebrate.

The milestone weans the debt-burdened euro-zone member off financial lifelines offered on three occasions by creditors over the best part of a decade, and the country will now need to support itself.

Athens will rely on bond markets to refinance its debt, officially leaving behind a crisis that shrank its economy by a quarter and pushed many into poverty.

“Nothing changes for us,” said Christos Iosifidis, an 80-year-old pensioner. “We are a bankrupt country, and it won’t change for many more years.”

Since early 2010, Greece has relied on more than 260 billion euros ($300 billion) lent by its euro-zone partners and the International Monetary Fund.

The European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone’s bailout fund, expressed confidence that Athens could manage without an international financial safety net.

— Reuters

Also in Business

David Wilcox, the Federal Reserve division director who guided three chairs on the outlook for the U.S. economy, will retire at year's end, the central bank's Board of Governors said Monday. As director of the Division of Research and Statistics in Washington since July 2011, Wilcox, 59, served under chairs Ben Bernanke, Janet L. Yellen and Jerome H. Powell. A search for his successor will begin later this year.

Airbnb is set to debut another almost-hotel, and according to its development partner Niido, it has many more to come. An apartment complex in Nashville will lease apartments to a mix of long-term renters and short-term visitors as the second announced Airbnb-branded building. The new project is a takeover of an existing 328-unit building, the Olmsted, in the downtown SoBro neighborhood, a popular tourist destination for music lovers and bachelor parties.

U.S. business economists are concerned about the risks of some of President Trump's economic policies, saying they fear that his tariffs and higher budget deficits could eventually slow the economy. More than 90 percent of economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics in a report released Monday said they think the Trump administration's current and threatened tariffs will harm the economy.

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a lawsuit accusing CBS of copyright infringement for playing digitally remastered songs recorded before 1972 by Al Green, the Everly Brothers, Jackie Wilson and others on its radio stations and online. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in Pasadena, Calif., said a lower-court judge acted too quickly in saying that federal copyright law preempted California state-law claims by the plaintiffs, which owned the original analog recordings.

— From news services