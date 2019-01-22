HOUSING

Existing-home sales plunged in December

U.S. home sales cratered in December, causing price growth to slip to the lowest level in more than six years as the housing sector ended 2018 weak.

The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that sales of existing homes plunged 6.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.99 million last month, the worst pace in almost three years. For 2018, sales of existing homes fell 3.1 percent from a year ago to 5.34 million units, the weakest total since 2015.

Home sales have slowed after years of strong price growth and modest inventories hurt affordability. More properties are sitting on the market, as days until a signed contract increased to 46 from 40 days a year ago.

Higher mortgage rates initially triggered a softening in sales around May, but rates have stabilized in recent weeks amid concerns about the U.S. stock market and a deterioration in global economic growth.

— Associated Press

TECHNOLOGY

Waymo plans to open plant in Michigan

Google’s self-driving car spinoff Waymo said Tuesday it will bring a factory to Michigan, creating up to 400 jobs at what it describes as the world’s first plant “100 percent” dedicated to the mass production of autonomous vehicles.

The company plans to spend about $13.6 million to retrofit a manufacturing facility, which has yet to be determined, in the Detroit area. In exchange, it will get a state incentive grant worth up to $8 million that was approved Tuesday by the Michigan Strategic Fund Board.

Waymo spokeswoman Alexis Georgeson said the company plans to hire up to 400 people, including engineers, operations experts and fleet coordinators.

— Associated Press

MEDICAL INDUSTRY

23andMe cancer test gets FDA approval

DNA testing company 23andMe said it has gotten the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to offer consumers a test for a hereditary colorectal cancer syndrome.

The company said it will now be able to tell customers whether they have two genetic variants that influence MUTYH-associated polyposis, a rare condition associated with an higher risk of colorectal cancer.

This is the second test associated with cancer risk for which 23andMe has received FDA clearance. In March, the firm began offering a report on three genetic variants associated with higher risk of breast cancer in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.

The BRCA tests were controversial. Though there are more than 1,000 known BRCA mutations, the 23andMe test focused on three variants most common in people of Ashkenazi Jewish descent. The concern was that people not likely at risk for those variants would mistake not having the mutations as not having any risk of breast cancer.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Swedish automaker Volvo is recalling 200,000 diesel cars worldwide because the fuel line may crack. Volvo Cars spokeswoman Annika Bjerstaf said that "the fuel may leak out into the engine compartment over a long period of time" but that there have been no reports of incidents. Bjerstaf said the recall covers the Volvo V40, S60 and V60 and their Cross Country versions. Also covered are the V70 and XC70, S80, XC60 and XC90 built in 2015 and 2016.

Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $120 million to resolve state attorneys generals' claims of deceptive marketing in metal-on-metal hip implants some consumers said were defective. The settlement resolves claims J&J and its DePuy unit misled artificial-hip recipients about how long the devices would last and requires the companies to change the way they market the implants, New York Attorney General Letitia James said. The attorneys general alleged DePuy officials marketed the devices as having a five-year survival rate of more than 90 percent, when European regulators found the rates were about 5 percent.

United Parcel Service is expanding a keyless-entry system for package deliveries at apartment buildings after a test in New York and San Francisco. The efficiency gains from not having to resend packages or carry a ring full of keys prompted UPS to extend the service to 10 other cities where high-rise residential towers are common, including Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles. The system, in which drivers can enter buildings but not individual apartments, will be available in mid-2019, UPS said.

— From news reports

Coming today

Earnings: Comcast, Ford.