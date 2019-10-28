Exports declined 3 percent from a year earlier, to $135.9 billion, the lowest in more than a year and a half, while imports were down 4.6 percent, to a nearly two-year low of $206.3 billion.

The figures add to indications that Trump’s trade policies are challenging American companies as rising tariffs aimed at China muddle supply chains and add to uncertainty. Other data have shown that the tensions with China have helped to reduce business investment and slow the pace of hiring.

Shipments of foods, feeds and beverages tumbled 12.6 percent from August, and exports of vehicles dropped 7.2 percent. Imports of consumer goods were down 5 percent.

— Bloomberg News

RESTAURANT INDUSTRY

Popeyes chicken sandwich to return

Popeyes is planning to bring back its hit chicken sandwich on Nov. 3 in a slam to poultry rival Chick-fil-A, which is closed on Sundays.

Popeyes debuted the sandwich in August but ran out within a few weeks, saying demand far exceeded supply. This time, franchisees are staffing up to make sure they have enough workers to make and sell the item.

The sandwich’s popularity was a boon for parent Restaurant Brands International last quarter.

On Monday, Popeyes reported comparable sales, a key measure of a restaurant’s health, of 9.7 percent, almost double what analysts had projected, according to Consensus Metrix.

— Bloomberg News

RETAIL

Walgreens to close

150 store clinics

Walgreens will shutter nearly 40 percent of the clinics in its stores as the drugstore chain cuts costs and shifts to other businesses it believes will draw more people through its doors.

The company said Monday that it will close 150 Walgreens-run clinics by the end of the year, but it will keep open more than 200 that are run in partnership with health-care providers.

Drugstore chains like Walgreens started adding small clinics that dole out flu shots and handle relatively minor health issues like sinus infections years ago. But analysts say the chains have struggled to make any money off these clinics, which face growing competition from telemedicine services that allow customers to get care through their smartphones.

Walgreens has been focusing more on testing primary care clinics, which offer more extensive care, connected to some of its stores in Kansas City and Houston. The chain also is working on other partnerships with companies like the grocer Kroger to improve its food offerings. Walgreens said Monday that it will open 100 locations for the weight-loss company Jenny Craig at stores nationwide, starting in January.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

LVMH has offered to buy Tiffany & Co. as the owner of Louis Vuitton and Bulgari seeks to expand in jewelry. In a deal that would beef up its smallest business, LVMH on Monday said it had approached Tiffany about an unsolicited nonbinding offer. Tiffany said the offer was worth $120 per share, which would value Tiffany at nearly $14.5 billion. LVMH said there was no guarantee that preliminary discussions would result in an agreement.

Political uncertainty and volatile oil prices are hindering economic growth in the Middle East this year, but trends should reverse next year, according to a new report released Monday by the International Monetary Fund. The IMF's regional outlook report projects growth to rise just 0.5 percent in 2019, compared with 1.6 percent in 2018. Increased activity in the oil and gas sectors is expected to generate a rebound to 2.7 percent growth in 2020, shorter than previous projections.

Czech billionaire Petr Kellner agreed to buy a dominant television broadcaster in his home country and four other ex-communist nations in Europe, expanding his footprint in the region's information and communications industry. Kellner's investment company, PPF Group, signed a deal to acquire Central European Media Enterprises in a transaction valued at $2.1 billion, including a $1.1 billion payment to its majority owner, AT&T.

— From news services

