The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said Monday its index of national factory activity increased to a reading of 50.9 last month, the highest level since July, from an upwardly revised 47.8 in December.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 11 percent of the U.S. economy. The ISM index had held below the 50 threshold for five straight months.

The improvement in the ISM data likely reflects ebbing trade tensions between the United States and China. Washington and Beijing signed a Phase 1 trade deal last month. The deal, however, left in place U.S. tariffs on $360 billion of Chinese imports, about two-thirds of the total, which economists say will remain a constraint on manufacturing.

The 18-month U.S.-China trade war has pressured business confidence and undercut capital expenditure. Business investment contracted in the fourth quarter for the third straight quarter, the longest such stretch since 2009.

— Reuters

RETAIL

Mall owners among bidders for Forever 21

A consortium of buyers, including mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners, is bidding $81 million for Forever 21, the ubiquitous mall staple that filed for bankruptcy protection in September.

Simon and Brookfield are Forever 21’s biggest landlords. The other bidder is Authentic Brands Group, which has acquired the licensing rights to other troubled retailers such as Barneys New York.

In 2016, Simon and mall owner General Growth Properties, which is now owned by Brookfield Property Partners, teamed up to save struggling teen apparel retailer Aeropostale, which was in bankruptcy. Simon’s Chairman and CEO David Simon told investors during an earnings call last year that Simon was looking at other potential bankrupt retailers.

Forever 21, based in Los Angeles, is a privately held company founded by the Chang family. It joined a rapidly growing list of retailers that have fallen victim to changing shopping behaviors and preferences among teens who have increasingly turned away from malls in favor of online brands or thrift stores.

The approval for the sale will face a judge on Feb. 11.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

U.S. antitrust officials are suing to block Edgewell Personal Care's $1.4 billion deal for Harry's Inc., putting in jeopardy Edgewell's plans to revamp its nearly 100-year-old Schick razor brand. The Federal Trade Commission said Monday that it would file a complaint in federal court to stop the acquisition on antitrust grounds, saying the tie-up will eliminate competition between the two razor makers.

Goldman Sachs Group is in advanced talks with Amazon to offer small- and medium-sized businesses loans in the United States on the e-commerce giant's lending platform, the Financial Times reported Monday. The project could go live as soon as March. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

Dubai and Abu Dhabi made what could be the world's largest natural gas discovery since 2005 as the two biggest sheikhdoms in the United Arab Emirates aim to push the country to energy self-sufficiency. The Jebel Ali reservoir located between the two emirates has 80 trillion cubic feet of gas resources. The country is seeking to become self-sufficiency in gas supply by 2030, a step that would allow it to break its reliance on imports from Qatar, with which it has been locked in a 2 ½ -year diplomatic dispute.

— From news services

