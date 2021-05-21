“The economic recovery continues,” said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
Data firm IHS Markit said its flash U.S. manufacturing PMI increased to 61.5 in the first half of this month. That was the highest reading since October 2009 and followed a final reading of 60.5 in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index dipping to 60.2 in early May.
A reading above 50 indicates growth in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9 percent of the U.S. economy.
Demand shifted to goods from services as the pandemic kept Americans at home, causing supply constraints. The virus also disrupted labor at manufacturers and their suppliers, leading to raw material shortages across industries.
More than one-third of the population has been vaccinated for the coronavirus, allowing the broader economy to reopen. While that, together with nearly $6 trillion in pandemic relief provided by the government over the past year, is unleashing pent-up demand for services, appetite for goods remains healthy.
— Reuters
INTERNATIONAL
U.S. proposes 15% global corporate tax
The U.S. called for a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 percent, less than the 21 percent rate it has proposed for the overseas earnings of U.S. businesses — a level that some nations had argued was excessive.
The contrast between the new proposal, released by the Treasury Department on Thursday, and the higher rate the Biden administration is seeking to be applied to American companies underscores the difficulty of international talks being led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Countries including Ireland have used low business taxes as a key economic development strategy. Negotiators are aiming for a deal this summer.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has argued for an ambitious effort to end a global “race to the bottom” on company taxes. Such competition has eroded the revenue of governments that have run up record debt levels amid the public health crisis. Her approach marked a turnaround from the Trump administration and has energized the talks among about 140 nations on the issue.
European finance ministers arriving for a gathering in Lisbon were supportive, with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz describing the move as “big progress.” His French colleague, Bruno Le Maire, said the proposal was a “good compromise,” while cautioning that it doesn’t remove the need for an agreement on the treatment of technology giants.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
China will crack down on bitcoin mining and trading activities as part of efforts to fend off financial risks, the State Council's Financial Stability and Development Committee said on Friday. The country will also clamp down on illegal activities in the securities market and maintain the stability of stock, bond and forex markets, the committee said in a meeting chaired by Vice Premier Liu He. The statement, which comes just days after three Chinese industry bodies tightened a ban on banks and payment companies providing crypto-related services, marks a sharp escalation of moves against virtual currencies.
A U.S. federal court judge on Friday denied a request by Native American tribes to shut the Dakota Access oil pipeline after a key environmental permit was scrapped last year. The 570,000 barrel per day pipeline out of North Dakota that travels under a Missouri River reservoir is likely to stay running at least until an environmental review of the line is completed next year. A closure of the line threatened to roil oil markets and create congestion on rail lines out of the region.
— From news services