AGRICULTURE

Farm incomes falling in Midwest, Mid-South

U.S. farm incomes in the Midwest and Mid-Southern states declined yet again in the first quarter of 2019 amid ongoing strain from low commodity prices, trade uncertainty and severe weather, according to banker surveys released Thursday by the Federal Reserve Banks of St. Louis and Kansas City.

Most bankers said one of the biggest risks to the farm economy this year remains the ongoing trade fight between the United States and China.

This marks the 21st consecutive quarter that farm incomes have dropped in the Eighth Federal Reserve District, which includes all or parts of seven Midwest and Mid-Southern states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

“Farmers are running out of capital,” one Arkansas banker told the St. Louis Fed, according to the survey. “Commodity prices are too low for input costs and rents [and] land payments.”

Bankers surveyed by the Kansas City Fed, meanwhile, said farm incomes fell most sharply in Nebraska and Missouri — both states heavily concentrated in corn and soybean production, and both affected by heavy spring flooding.

— Reuters

STREAMING SERVICES

Netflix buys StoryBots in challenge to Disney

Netflix acquired the StoryBots children’s media brand, as the world’s largest streaming service prepares to challenge rival Walt Disney’s kid-friendly online platform scheduled to start in November.

Under the deal, StoryBots creators Gregg and Evan Spiridellis will produce additional original content, including series and short-form specials, Netflix said Thursday, without disclosing terms.

Buying StoryBots and expanding its programming may help Netflix draw more children and parents, a battleground market as family-focused Disney plans to start offering movies and shows from its Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars franchises online later this year.

Netflix already streams “Ask the StoryBots,” which features cylindrical animated characters addressing queries such as “What makes a bird a bird?” and “What are good carbohydrates?”

While Netflix and Disney square off over families, competition in the broader industry is likely to get even hotter. Apple, AT&T and Comcast are also among the cash-rich giants planning streaming services as TV viewers shift away from cable TV to video-on-demand platforms.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

A federal grand jury charged a Chinese national in a hacking campaign that affected large U.S. businesses including insurer Anthem in 2015, when hackers breached its computer system containing data on as many as 80 million people, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. Fujie Wang, 32, and others, including one individual charged as John Doe, conducted intrusions into Anthem and three other U.S. businesses, according to the four-count indictment in federal court in Indianapolis, where Anthem is based. It did not identify the other companies by name.

Delta Air Lines will provide free WiFi on some domestic flights starting Monday, testing a plan to eventually make the offering a standard feature. The pilot program will include about 55 daily flights of varying lengths and across economy and premium cabins, the airline said in a statement Thursday. Passengers will be notified ahead of time by email if they are on such a flight. They will have Internet access, but won't be able to stream entertainment.

Panasonic warned that profit would fall for the first time in eight years as costs to boost battery output rise and it moves to overhaul some businesses amid investor pressure to find new avenues of growth. The Japanese conglomerate expects operating profit for the year through March 2020 to slump 27 percent to $2.7 billion from a year earlier.

The owner of Schick razors, Edgewell Personal Care, is acquiring upstart shaving company Harry's for $1.37 billion, continuing a trend of consolidation in the shaving industry, where established brands have struggled with the rise of digital-savvy newcomers. Harry's has bedeviled Schick and Gillette for years, using innovative subscription plans, sleek packaging and competitive pricing.

— From news services