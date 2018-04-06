Investors will be digesting news of another $100 billion in tariffs under consideration by President Trump. (Richard Drew/AP)

Markets roiled Friday as stocks dropped across the board on the latest volley in the United States’s trade dispute with China.

President Trump’s upped the ante with his latest threat to impose $100 billion in new tariffs on Chinese goods imported into the United States.

Hours later — and minutes before U.S. markets opened — a Chinese official said its government was prepared to respond “forcefully” with “detailed” countermeasures.

The Dow Jones industrial average has had positive gains for three straight days, its first in weeks. The China-U.S. volley threatens to derail that streak.

The Dow was flirting with a 400-point slide — more than 1.5 percent — by late morning. The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index and the Nasdaq were also significantly in the red.

The 10-year Treasury yield held near 2.8 percent and gold climbed slightly.

European marktes were down slightly, while Asian markets overnight were mixed. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up more than 1 percent while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down a touch.

Leading the Dow down was companies that are considered most vulnerable to a U.S.-Chinese trade feud. Boeing, Caterpillar, DowDuPont were dragging down the 30-member blue-chip composite. Consumer giant Procter & Gamble was the only Dow component in positive territory.

The White House on Friday morning also announced sweeping new economic sanctions on Russian politicians, companies and business leaders.

Investors said markets may be starting to get acclimated to the way Trump operates.

“The strategy seems to be speak loudly and carry a small stick,” said Michael Farr, a Washington, D.C. investment manager. “We’re not used to it. It’s disruptive. It may be effective. But for now markets are doing the math to try and adjust for the United States negotiating in public.”

The U.S. Labor Department also on Friday released a tepid jobs report that showed March hiring was strong but the pace had slowed a bit from previous months. The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent, and payrolls added 103,000 nonfarm jobs last month, far below expectations of 178,000.

The unemployment rate remained at nearly 18-year-low of 4.1 percent, reflecting a tight job market. Wage growth picked up.

Average hourly wages rose 0.3 percent in March compared to 0.1 percent in February, pushing theannual average in hourly gains to 2.7 percent.

Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network, called the jobs report “surprisingly weak....but not terrible.”

“Weakness looks to be due to lack of available workers,” McMillan said. But McMillan said that “given the persistence of wage growth,” the Fed will probably continue on its path to raise rates.

“The real story is wages,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group. “For the first time in years, earnings are rising month over month meaningfully.”