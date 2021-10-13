Homes that use natural gas — nearly half of all U.S. households — may spend $746 this winter, 30 percent more than a year ago. That could make this winter’s heating bills the highest for them since the winter of 2008-2009.
The second-most typical heating source for homes is electricity, accounting for 41 percent of the country. Those households could see a 6 percent increase to $1,268. Homes using heating oil, 4 percent of the country, could see a 43 percent increase — more than $500 — to $1,734.
This winter is forecast to be slightly colder across the country than last year. That means people probably will be burning more fuel to keep warm.
The biggest reason for this winter’s higher heating bills is the recent surge in prices for energy commodities after they dropped to multiyear lows in 2020. Demand has simply been growing faster than production as the economy roars back to life.
— Associated Press
LABOR
Film, TV union threatens strike
One of Hollywood’s most powerful unions set an Oct. 18 strike date, threatening a nationwide shutdown of film and TV production in a fight with studios over work conditions and pay.
Workers will walk out at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time on that date unless a deal is reached, said the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which represents thousands of art directors, camera operators and editors.
A strike would cripple the film and TV industry while it’s still struggling to rebound from covid-related shutdowns and restrictions. Talks will continue this week, the union said.
But many workers, who are seeking shorter hours in a new contract, have faced grueling production schedules amid the post-shutdown reopenings. Key issues for the union include rest, meal breaks and higher wages for the lowest-paid workers.
— Bloomberg News
AIRLINE INDUSTRY
American, JetBlue expand shared perks
American Airlines and JetBlue are expanding shared loyalty program benefits under an alliance three weeks after the Justice Department sued to break up the venture for allegedly violating antitrust laws.
The changes will allow members of American’s AAdvantage program to use miles to book flights on JetBlue starting in November, the carriers said in separate statements Wednesday. Previously, members of both loyalty plans could earn miles or points when traveling on JetBlue or American flights, but couldn’t use their rewards to cross-book flights.
The federal government and a group of state attorneys general sued the carriers Sept. 21, saying coordination of flights in the U.S. Northeast hurt travelers nationwide through higher fares, reduced flight choices and lower-quality service. The airlines denied the claims.
— Bloomberg News
U.S. natural gas production will rise in 2021 after falling last year because of declining demand amid the pandemic, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook on Wednesday. The EIA projected dry gas production will rise from 91.49 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 to 92.55 bcfd in 2021 and 96.41 bcfd in 2022. The agency also projected gas consumption would slide from 83.25 bcfd in 2020 to 83.23 bcfd in 2021 and 82.59 bcfd in 2022.
Walgreens Boots Alliance is closing five stores in San Francisco because of rampant shoplifting. Theft rates in recent months have risen to five times the company’s national average despite increased investment in security measures, the company said in a statement. “Organized retail crime continues to be a challenge facing retailers across San Francisco,” the company said. Walgreens will relocate employees and customer prescriptions to nearby stores.
JPMorgan Chase posted a 24 percent jump in third-quarter profits, largely driven by one-time items that boosted results, as the bank struggled to grow revenue with interest rates at near-zero levels. Despite the slow revenue growth, the bank and its management seemed optimistic about the economic recovery, moving billions of dollars off its troubled loan books and saying calls with companies showed lingering pandemic-related issues were abating.
— From news reports