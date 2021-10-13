U.S. natural gas production will rise in 2021 after falling last year because of declining demand amid the pandemic, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook on Wednesday. The EIA projected dry gas production will rise from 91.49 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 to 92.55 bcfd in 2021 and 96.41 bcfd in 2022. The agency also projected gas consumption would slide from 83.25 bcfd in 2020 to 83.23 bcfd in 2021 and 82.59 bcfd in 2022.