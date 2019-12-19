The inflaters made by the now-bankrupt Takata have a distinct and separate problem that can cause them to blow apart a metal canister and spew shrapnel into people’s faces and bodies. The problem killed a driver in Australia who was in an older 3-Series BMW, which has already recalled more than 116,000 vehicles.

The problem is so dangerous that in some cases BMW has told drivers to park their vehicles until repairs can be made.

The safety agency says in documents that Takata didn’t provide details on the affected makes, models or model years of vehicles with the defective inflaters. So it is telling the companies to recall them promptly.

In letters to all four automakers, NHTSA says they have five business days to notify the agency after finding out about a safety defect.

A Honda spokesman said Thursday it hasn’t determined yet whether its vehicles are affected, but a decision should be made soon. Audi and Toyota said they are still investigating. A message was left Thursday seeking comment from Mitsubishi.

NHTSA has told the companies to respond by Jan. 17.

— Associated Press

ENERGY

Farm groups decry new ethanol rules

Some farm groups and farm-state lawmakers expressed anger at the Trump administration Thursday over final ethanol rules that they said failed to uphold the president’s promises to the industry.

The Environmental Protection Agency released its final renewable fuel standard but it did not include language that President Trump agreed to in meetings with industry officials, Iowa’s governor and congressional representatives during September and October.

“Apparently President Trump doesn’t care about his promise to Iowa’s farmers,” said Iowa Corn Growers Association President Jim Greif. “He had the opportunity to tell his EPA to stick to the deal that was made on Oct. 4.”

The final agreement does not include language Trump agreed to that the EPA will add ethanol gallons back into the nation’s gasoline supply based on the exemptions granted in the past three years. Instead the final rule says the EPA will base oil refinery exemptions on Energy Department recommendations.

Roughly 40 percent of U.S. corn is used to produce ethanol so fewer ethanol gallons means a reduced market for corn. The EPA issued 85 retroactive small refinery exemptions for the 2016-2018 compliance years.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Starbucks violated New York City's paid sick leave law by making ailing workers find substitutes or face possible discipline or even firing, officials said Thursday in announcing a settlement with the coffee chain. The company has changed its policy and agreed to pay over $150,000 in restitution to employees, Mayor Bill de Blasio and state Attorney General Letitia James said.

Live Nation Entertainment has settled U.S. claims that it violated terms aimed at protecting competition in live music promotion and ticketing when regulators approved its purchase of Ticketmaster in 2010. The company said in a statement Thursday that it agreed with the Justice Department to extend and "clarify" terms of the consent decree that allowed the Ticketmaster deal.

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits dropped from a more than two-year high last week, pointing to sustained labor market strength that should continue to underpin consumer spending and the economy. While other data on Thursday showed factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region almost stalling this month, manufacturers received more orders, increased shipments and boosted hours for employees.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product.

— From news services

