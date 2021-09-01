The agency wants to know how Teslas detect a crash scene, including flashing lights, road flares, reflective vests worn by responders and vehicles parked on the road.
NHTSA also wants to know how the system responds to low light conditions, what actions it takes if emergency vehicles are present, and how it warns drivers.
The agency also added to its probe a 12th crash, in which a Tesla on Autopilot hit a parked Florida Highway Patrol cruiser Saturday on an interstate highway near downtown Orlando. In total, at least 17 people were injured and one was killed in the crashes.
Business hiring was weak in August
U.S. companies added 374,000 last month, after a revised 326,000 gain in July, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday.
Service-provider employment increased 329,000 in August. Payrolls at leisure and hospitality businesses advanced 201,000 during the month.
Employment at goods producers was up 45,000, led by a 30,000 jump in construction. The combined payroll gain in July and August was the slowest since the start of the year, according to ADP.
The weaker-than-expected hiring gain suggests firms are still struggling to attract applicants and fill a record number of vacant positions.
Apple is asking all U.S. employees to report their vaccination status. The iPhone maker has asked the employees to report their status “voluntarily” by mid-September, regardless of whether they are working remotely or from an office. The company said it’s using the data to inform its covid-19 response efforts and protocols. Apple previously asked employees in California, Washington and New Jersey for this information to comply with local regulations.
Ford Motor Co. said Wednesday it will again trim U.S. truck production because of the ongoing semiconductor chip crisis that has hit auto industry wide production. The U.S. automaker said it will cut two of three shifts at its Dearborn, Mich., truck plant next week, while its Kansas City Assembly Plant F-150 production will be down. The company’s Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville will operate on two shifts the weeks of Sept. 6 and 13 rather than three.
American Airlines is promising up to $150,000 in bonuses for new pilots who join the company’s regional carrier Envoy. The carrier is the third American Airlines regional subsidiary in the last week to announce six-figure bonuses to attract, retain and promote pilots as the industry faces a major hiring push. Envoy operates American Eagle-branded flights and is already giving a $15,000 signing bonus to new pilots hired as first officers. Now it’s adding a $30,000 bonus to pilots who get the promotion to captain.
Federal regulators sued the founder of BitConnect, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, for fraudulently raising more than $2 billion from investors in an offering that wasn’t registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC sued founder Satish Kumbhani, 35, and Glenn Arcaro, a promoter, for improperly selling securities tied to the company’s purported “lending program” for about a year starting in January 2017, according to a Wednesday complaint filed in federal court in New York. BitConnect falsely told investors that it could generate monthly returns as high as 40 percent with its proprietary “volatility software trading bot” when no such strategy existed, the SEC said.
Twitter debuted a new product called Safety Mode that will automatically block users who are being aggressive or hateful toward another person in an effort to help reduce harassment. The social networking company said it will use automated technology to look at the content of a tweet and “the relationship between the Tweet author and replier” to determine if a block is warranted. If the company detects that one user is “using potentially harmful language — such as insults or hateful remarks — or sending repetitive and uninvited replies or mentions,” it will automatically block the offending user on behalf of the targeted person, Twitter said Wednesday in a blog post. Automatic blocks last for seven days.
