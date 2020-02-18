The number underscores steady growth in residential construction that has contributed to economic growth the past two quarters. Mortgage rates are hovering near a three-year low, making home purchasing a bit more affordable even as asking prices remain elevated.

AD

AD

“Steady job growth, rising wages and low interest rates are fueling demand, but builders are still grappling with increasing construction and development costs,” NAHB Chairman Dean Mon said in a statement.

All three components of the housing market index — current purchases, expected sales and prospective buyer traffic — eased one point in February.

— Bloomberg News

BANKING

HSBC to shed 35,000 jobs in overhaul

Europe’s biggest bank, HSBC, will shed some 35,000 jobs as part of an overhaul to focus on faster-growing markets in Asia and as it tries to cope with multiple global uncertainties, including Brexit, trade wars and the new coronavirus.

The interim chief executive, Noel Quinn, said Tuesday that the number of people employed by the bank would fall from 235,000 to 200,000 in the next three years. Some of the reductions would come from attrition as opposed to outright cuts.

AD

AD

HSBC is based in London but does most of its business in Asia. The new coronavirus is compounding HSBC’s challenges as it disrupts business in the company’s main market.

The bank’s net profit fell 53 percent to $6 billion in 2019 and, for this year, it warned of “significant disruption’’ to its operations caused by the viral outbreak in China.

HSBC’s business in Europe is also under pressure. It must grapple with Britain’s departure from the European Union and the uncertainty that will accompany negotiations on future trade relations.

— Associated Press

RETAIL

Unseasonable warmth buttresses spending

Retail sales figures released Friday showed that consumers were inspired by unseasonably warm weather to spend on their homes in January but that overall sales growth was modest. The Commerce Department reported a 0.3 percent gain last month after a 0.2 percent gain in December.

AD

AD

Although economists called the report disappointing, they noted that more consumers are working, a good omen for higher retail sales in the coming months. January employment reports from the Labor Department and the payroll processor ADP showed strong job growth at companies of all sizes.

The ADP report also showed small businesses joining larger companies in stepping up hiring. ADP’s business customers with up to 49 staffers added 94,000 jobs in January after creating 66,000 positions in December. The two-month showing was a big improvement over the nearly 31,600 new jobs ADP counted on average each month in 2019. In 2018, the monthly average was 52,000.

— Bloomberg News

AD

Also in Business

Franklin Resources and Legg Mason said Tuesday that they will combine to compete as low-cost index funds. California-based Franklin agreed to buy Chicago-based Legg Mason to create an asset-management firm with a combined $1.5 trillion of assets. Customers are focusing more than ever on costs for money management, and a few large index fund managers dominate the field in managed assets globally.

AD

The European Union has added four countries and jurisdictions to its blacklist of tax havens, including the Cayman Islands, a British overseas territory. E.U. finance ministers also added Palau, Panama and the Seychelles to the list of jurisdictions that have not implemented tax reforms to be in line with E.U. standards. The E.U. set up the system to sanction those it deems guilty of unfairly offering tax-avoidance schemes.

AD

Dell Technologies has sold one of its cybersecurity units, RSA, to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and AlpInvest Partners, part of the computer maker’s efforts to streamline its business. The $2.08 billion all-cash transaction is expected to close in six to nine months, the companies said Tuesday in a statement.

— From news reports

COMING WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases housing starts for January.