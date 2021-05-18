U.S. home-building dropped in April

Applications for building permits rose 0.3 percent in April to an annual rate of 1.76 million units, a good sign that the April dip in construction will be temporary.
Economists said the April dip is consistent with reports that projects have been delayed by soaring lumber prices and snarled supply chains that have made it difficult to get products such as appliances.
The price of lumber alone has added $35,872 to the price of an average single-family home, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Part of those increases are new border taxes imposed by the Trump administration in a trade dispute with Canada. There was also a temporary shutdown in production when the pandemic hit a year ago.
— Associated Press
AUTO SAFETY
Kia recalls vehicles over engine fires
Kia is recalling more than 440,000 cars and SUVs in the United States for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires. And the automaker is telling owners to park them outdoors and away from structures because fires could occur when the engines aren’t running.
The recall covers certain Optima sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015.
The vehicles were recalled last year because brake fluid can leak into a control computer, causing an electrical short. That can increase the risk of fire even when the vehicles are parked.
This time, dealers will install a new fuse and replace the computers if needed. Owners will get recall notification letters starting July 2.
Documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators say the new fuse has a lower amperage rating, mitigating the potential for fire.
Kia said in the documents that it has customer complaints of six fires in Optimas and two in Sorentos involving “isolated melting.”
— Associated Press
Also in Business
Home Depot on Tuesday reported soaring sales, which hit $37.5 billion, up 32.7 percent from the same time last year. Sales at stores open at least a year jumped 31 percent. In the United States, those sales rose 29.9 percent. Home Depot’s profit nearly doubled, hitting $4.1 billion, or $3.86 per share. Home improvement stores have bustled during the pandemic with millions working and attending school remotely, fueling home improvement projects. Many families found that larger homes, or at least different homes, were a necessity.
Rents for single-family homes climbed to the highest level since September 2006 as the pandemic pushes Americans to seek out more space. Rent jumped 4.3 percent in March compared with a year earlier, according to an index from CoreLogic, led by double-digit increases in Phoenix and Tucson. Rent for single-family homes has been accelerating as larger living spaces for the era of social distancing and remote work became a priority.
Bank of America said it plans to set the minimum wage for all positions at the company to $25 an hour by 2025. It would be the highest minimum wage paid by a big bank and could pressure rivals to follow suit. The bank will also mandate that vendors it does business with pay their employees at least $15 an hour. The bank says 99 percent of its vendors are already in compliance at that level. The bank, based in Charlotte, has more than 210,000 employees.
Entertainer Drake has invested in Daring Foods. The faux meat producer has raised $40 million from investors after debuting its plant-based chicken last year. The Series B funding round was led by D1 Capital Partners and joined by existing investors Maveron and Palm Tree Crew, Daring said. The company, which declined to comment on its valuation, raised $8 million in October. The new funds will help Daring roughly triple its retail distribution, which already includes Kroger and Costco, to more than 4,500 U.S. stores this year, according to co-founder and chief executive Ross Mackay.
— From news reports