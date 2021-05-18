U.S. home-building dropped in April

Home Depot on Tuesday reported soaring sales, which hit $37.5 billion, up 32.7 percent from the same time last year. Sales at stores open at least a year jumped 31 percent. In the United States, those sales rose 29.9 percent. Home Depot’s profit nearly doubled, hitting $4.1 billion, or $3.86 per share. Home improvement stores have bustled during the pandemic with millions working and attending school remotely, fueling home improvement projects. Many families found that larger homes, or at least different homes, were a necessity.

Rents for single-family homes climbed to the highest level since September 2006 as the pandemic pushes Americans to seek out more space. Rent jumped 4.3 percent in March compared with a year earlier, according to an index from CoreLogic, led by double-digit increases in Phoenix and Tucson. Rent for single-family homes has been accelerating as larger living spaces for the era of social distancing and remote work became a priority.

Bank of America said it plans to set the minimum wage for all positions at the company to $25 an hour by 2025. It would be the highest minimum wage paid by a big bank and could pressure rivals to follow suit. The bank will also mandate that vendors it does business with pay their employees at least $15 an hour. The bank says 99 percent of its vendors are already in compliance at that level. The bank, based in Charlotte, has more than 210,000 employees.

Entertainer Drake has invested in Daring Foods. The faux meat producer has raised $40 million from investors after debuting its plant-based chicken last year. The Series B funding round was led by D1 Capital Partners and joined by existing investors Maveron and Palm Tree Crew, Daring said. The company, which declined to comment on its valuation, raised $8 million in October. The new funds will help Daring roughly triple its retail distribution, which already includes Kroger and Costco, to more than 4,500 U.S. stores this year, according to co-founder and chief executive Ross Mackay.