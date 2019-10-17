The report suggests the housing market is in solid shape, despite last month’s drop. The construction of homes and apartments has risen 1.6 percent in the past year. And construction of single-family homes ticked up 0.3 percent in September to an annual rate of 918,000.

Permits to build single-family homes rose 2.8 percent in September from a year earlier; apartment permits soared nearly 21 percent.

— Associated Press

MANUFACTURING

GM pulled down U.S. factory output in Sept.

U.S. factory output slumped 0.5 percent in September as a strike at General Motors caused a steep decline in auto production amid broader struggles for manufacturers.

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that manufacturing production has fallen 0.9 percent over the past 12 months, a reflection of the disruptions and uncertainties caused by the U.S.-China trade war. But factory output increased during the recently ended third quarter after having declined for the first six months of the year.

The GM strike, which began on Sept. 16, led to a 4.2 percent decline last month in the making of autos. The automaker reached a tentative four-year deal this week. Excluding automobiles, factory output slipped a more modest 0.1 percent in September.

Total industrial production, which includes mining and utilities in addition to manufacturing, slipped 0.4 percent in September.

Mining output fell 1.3 percent last month because of less crude oil being extracted and fewer wells being drilled. Production at utilities improved 1.4 percent as warm weather boosted demand for electricity.

— Associated Press

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Southwest postpones Boeing Max to Feb.

Southwest Airlines said Thursday it was postponing the return of Boeing’s 737 Max jets to its flight schedule until Feb. 8, the latest delay for the plane involved in two fatal crashes with other carriers over five months.

The airline had planned to keep the jet off its flight schedule through Jan. 5. United Airlines and American Airlines have canceled flights involving the 737 Max until January.

“With the timing of the MAX’s return-to-service still uncertain, we are extending the MAX-related flight schedule adjustments through Feb. 8, 2020,” Southwest said in an update on its website. “The revision will proactively remove roughly 175 weekday flights from our schedule out of our total peak-day schedule of more than 4,000 daily flights.”

On Wednesday, Air Canada said it had removed its 24 737 Max planes from flight schedules until Feb. 14.

Boeing said Thursday it had no change in its aim to “return to service in the fourth quarter.” But the planemaker will not hold a certification test flight for the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration until early November.

— Reuters

Also in Business

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits rose marginally last week, suggesting the labor market continues to tighten despite slowing hiring and economic growth. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 214,000 for the week ended Saturday, the Labor Department said Thursday. The data for the prior week was unrevised.

Luxury chain Barneys New York has penned a deal to sell its assets for $271.4 million to Authentic Brands Group, a licensing company that owns brands such as Nine West and Aeropostale, and investment bank B. Riley Financial, according to court documents filed late Wednesday. The "stalking horse purchase agreement" is an initial starting bid offer for the bankrupt company's assets from an interested buyer chosen by Barneys. Barneys can conduct an auction until Oct. 24. If there are no further bids, Barneys will pursue the agreement with Authentic Brands and B. Riley.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week after signs of a trade truce between the United States and China last week pushed up the interest rate on 10-year Treasurys. Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 3.69 percent from 3.57 percent the previous week. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage moved up to 3.15 percent from 3.05 percent a week ago.

— From news reports

Coming today

Earnings: American Express

