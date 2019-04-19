ECONOMY

Home construction declined in March

U.S. home building dropped to near a two-year low in March, pulled down by persistent weakness in the single-family housing segment, suggesting the housing market continued to struggle despite declining mortgage rates.

Some of the weakness in home building reported by the Commerce Department on Friday probably reflected disruptions caused by massive flooding in the Midwest, with housing starts in the region declining to levels last seen in early 2015. The report bucked a recent tide of upbeat data that indicated the economy regained speed as the first quarter ended.

Housing starts fell 0.3 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.139 million units last month, the lowest level since May 2017. Data for February was revised down to show home building tumbling to a pace of 1.142 million units instead of the previously reported rate of 1.162 million units.

Housing starts in the Midwest, which was devastated by floods during the month, dropped 17.6 percent.

Building permits fell 1.7 percent to a rate of 1.269 million units in March, the lowest in five months. Building permits have now declined for three straight months. Permits for single-family housing dropped to a more than a 1½ -year low in March, a bad omen for starts in the coming months.

The prolonged weakness in home building probably reflects land and labor shortages, as well as expensive building materials.

— Reuters

AUTO INDUSTRY

Fiat Chrysler recalls Darts over shift cables

Fiat Chrysler said Friday it is recalling more than 320,000 Dodge Dart compact cars in North America that could roll away because of a defective part that could allow the shift cable to detach from the transmission.

The Italian American automaker said the recall covers 2013 through 2016 model year automatic-transmission Dart cars, model years 2013 through 2016, and that the defect could prevent drivers from shifting vehicles into park. The company said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue but has several thousand reports of related repairs to vehicles. The company said a cable bushing may degrade after prolonged exposure to high ambient heat and humidity.

The company said owners should make sure they shut off the vehicle and engage the parking brake. Fiat Chrysler will replace the transmission side shifter cable bushing, the company said.

The company did not say when repairs will be ready.

The recall covers about 298,000 U.S. vehicles, 20,117 in Canada, 3,400 in Mexico and about 900 outside North America.

Fiat Chrysler ended production of the Dart in 2016.

— Reuters

Also in Business

China did not follow proper procedures when it imposed trade restrictions on agricultural imports, the World Trade Organization said Thursday in a ruling that bolsters President Trump's dispute against Beijing. China used a flawed and opaque approach when it administered tariff-rate quotas for rice, wheat and corn, the Geneva-based arbiter of global trade disputes said on its website.

Uber Technologies secured a $1 billion investment from three Japanese companies ahead of an initial public offering expected next month. Denso, Toyota and SoftBank Group's Vision Fund bought stakes in the self-driving unit, valuing the arm at $7.25 billion, according to a statement. The deal will help Uber, which tallied a $3 billion operating loss last year, to continue funding a very costly endeavor.

Qatar is betting big on some prime retail on Fifth Avenue and Times Square. Vornado Realty Trust sold almost half of a $5.6 billion collection of Manhattan properties to Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and Crown Acquisitions. The portfolio includes blocks home to brands from Disney to Salvatore Ferragamo, according to a joint statement Friday from the buyers. They will each acquire stakes of about 24 percent.

Tokyo prosecutors are likely to indict former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn on an additional charge of aggravated breach of trust as early as Monday when his current detention period expires, public broadcaster NHK reported Friday. Ghosn was arrested for the fourth time this month on suspicion he tried to enrich himself at Nissan's expense, to the tune of $5 million.

— From news services