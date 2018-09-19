HOUSING

Home building jumped 9.2 percent in August

U.S. home construction rebounded in August at the fastest pace in seven months, a hopeful sign for a housing industry that has been struggling with rising lumber costs.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that housing starts increased 9.2 percent in August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.28 million units. Housing starts had declined 0.3 percent in July and 11.4 percent in June. The increase was the biggest since a 10.2 percent advance in January.

Builders have struggled this year to deal with rising costs for lumber, land and labor. The National Association of Home Builders estimates that lumber prices have shot up by about $7,000 per home since the start of 2017, largely because of tariffs the Trump administration has imposed on imports of Canadian softwood lumber.

— Associated Press

HEALTH-CARE INDUSTRY

SEC sues founder of breast implant firm

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday sued the founder and former chief executive of Sientra, alleging that he concealed problems with his company’s breast and other implants as it was raising $61.4 million in a public stock offering.

Hani Zeini, 54, was accused of letting the offering close on Sept. 23, 2015, despite having learned three days earlier from the chief executive of the company’s sole supplier that European implant sales would be suspended because contamination had been detected.

Sientra’s share price sank 52.9 percent on Sept. 24, 2015, to $9.70 from $20.58, after the firm disclosed that the U.K. regulator had suspended the certificate needed for the supplier, Brazil’s Silimed, to sell the implants.

The SEC said Zeini hid “damaging” details from “every other professional” working on his California-based company’s 3 million share offering, including its chief financial officer, directors, lawyers, auditors and bankers.

The SEC lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, is seeking a civil fine and an officer and director ban for Zeini.

— Reuters

Also in Business

The first private equity firm focused exclusively on the cannabis industry has spawned three billionaires. Brendan Kennedy, Michael Blue and Christian Groh founded Seattle-based Privateer Holdings in 2010, and the firm later invested in Canadian pot firm Tilray, whose market value topped

$21 billion Wednesday after surging more than 1,200 percent in the past two months. The trio effectively owned about

45 percent of Privateer's holdings in Tilray as of March 31, the company's prospectus said.

Sony is rolling out a mini version of its original PlayStation game console, seeking to tap in to the retro craze and nostalgia of gamers who grew up with the iconic device. The new PlayStation Classic will retail for $99.It comes preloaded with 20 games, including classic titles like “Final Fantasy VII” and “Tekken 3,” Sony announced Wednesday. The original PlayStation made its debut in Japan in December 1994. The PlayStation Classic is slated to be released in North America, Japan and Europe on Dec. 3.

The cleanup of more than 840,000 gallons of oil is complete nearly five years after a pipeline leak in a farmer’s field in North Dakota. A Tioga farmer discovered the spill by Tesoro, now known as Andeavor, in September 2013. It has been called one of the largest onshore spills in U.S. history. North Dakota and the San Antonio-based company announced completion of the cleanup on Wednesday. Tesoro blamed a lightning strike for the pipeline break.

Hyundai Motor said Wednesday that it will sell 1,000 hydrogen-powered trucks in Switzerland over the next five years. Hyundai, whose profits have tumbled, hopes to burnish its brand image by taking the lead in hydrogen cars. Hyundai said in a statement it will partner with Swiss hydrogen company H2 Energy and fuel cell operators to provide the trucks in the country after launching at the end of 2019 what it calls the world’s first commercial hydrogen trucks.

— From wire reports

