Applications for building permits, a good barometer of future activity, rose even more strongly, by 5.2 percent to 1.55 million units.

After a plunge in the spring because of pandemic-related lockdowns, housing has staged a solid rebound as demand for homes with more space has grown and mortgage rates have stayed at ultralow levels.

Construction of single-family homes in September surged by 7.8 percent, offsetting a 14.7 percent drop in the smaller apartment sector.

— Associated Press

COURTS

Blankfein, Cohn must testify in sex-bias case

Two former top Goldman Sachs executives must testify in one of the biggest gender-discrimination cases in Wall Street history, a federal judge ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger on Tuesday denied a move by the bank to block pretrial depositions of former chief executive Lloyd Blankfein and former president Gary Cohn, ruling in favor of a group of women who claim they were denied equal pay and promotions by the bank.

Lehrburger said he will decide after the Blankfein and Cohn depositions are taken whether the women also can take testimony from Goldman’s current chairman and CEO, David Solomon.

Maeve DuVally, a Goldman spokesperson, had no immediate comment on the ruling.

Blankfein served as chairman and CEO from 2006 to 2018. Cohn was president and chief operating officer from 2006 to 2016, when he left Goldman to serve as President Trump’s top economic adviser.

— Bloomberg News

AUTOMAKERS

GM says Tenn. plant to build electric vehicles

General Motors plans to spend $2 billion to convert its assembly plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., into a third U.S. site to build future electric vehicles.

The Detroit automaker also says it will spend $153 million to upgrade five Michigan factories for future vehicles.

The company will build the Cadillac Lyriq, a small electric SUV, at the Spring Hill factory. Gasoline-powered Cadillac SUVs will continue to be built at the plant, and it will get additional unspecified electric vehicles, GM said in a statement Tuesday.

The Lyriq is due in showrooms sometime late in 2022. GM also is expected to announce details of an all-electric GMC Hummer pickup this week. They’re among 20 electric models the company plans to sell globally by 2023.

GM already announced that electric vehicles will be built at its plant in Orion Township, Mich., and at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant.

The investments are not expected to create additional jobs but are expected to help preserve the ones at the Tennessee and Michigan factories.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Procter & Gamble raised its outlook after posting its best organic sales growth since 2005 amid a boom in at-home consumption of toilet paper and cleaning supplies. The company said organic sales growth, which strips out some items like currency swings, rose 9 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Sales grew in each of P & G's business units, led by the fabric and home care segment, which has spiked as consumers wash more dishes and do more laundry and cleaning at home.

AMC Entertainment, the world’s largest cinema chain, agreed to sell as many as 15 million shares of its stock while warning investors that it may need to file for bankruptcy, leaving its equity worthless. AMC, contending with a liquidity crisis that threatens its ability to remain a going concern, said the equity distribution plan might not be enough. With $417.9 million in cash on hand, the company still needs a material amount of new funding by the end of the year, it said in a filing Tuesday.

— From news reports

Coming WEDNESDAY

2 p.m.: Federal Reserve releases beige book.