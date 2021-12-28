All 20 cities posted double-digit annual gains. The hottest markets were Phoenix (up 32.3 percent), Tampa (28.1 percent) and Miami (25.7 percent). Minneapolis and Chicago posted the smallest increases, 11.5 percent each.
The housing market has been strong thanks to rock-bottom mortgage rates, a limited supply of homes on the market, and pent-up demand from consumers locked in last year by the pandemic. Many Americans, tired of being cooped up at home during the pandemic, are looking to trade up from apartments to homes or to bigger houses.
It remains unclear if that shift is permanent or an aberration, said Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Last week, mortgage rates fell — to 3.05 percent for the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate and 2.66 percent for the 15-year fixed-rate home loan. The persistently low rates signal that credit markets appear more concerned about the omicron variant depressing economic growth than about the highest inflation rates in nearly 40 years.
The National Association of Realtors reported last week that sales of previously occupied homes rose for the third straight month in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million.
— Associated Press
AVIATION INDUSTRY
Indonesia lifts ban on Boeing 737 Max planes
Indonesia became the latest country to allow Boeing’s 737 Max planes back in its skies, joining Ethiopia in lifting the ban on the aircraft that crashed in both countries more than two years ago.
The Transport Ministry will let airlines resume flying the aircraft in its territories after completion of the investigation process and improvements made to the plane’s system, Director General of Air Transportation Novie Riyanto said in a statement Tuesday.
Indonesia suffered the deadliest crash involving the jet in October 2018, which killed 189 people on board a Lion Air flight. The second crash, in Ethiopia, involving the same type just five months later claimed 157 lives, leading to a worldwide grounding of the aircraft and subsequent investigations that revealed design flaws in the flight-control systems.
Indonesia joins neighbors including Malaysia and Singapore in resuming use of the aircraft. Ethiopian Airlines Group plans to resume flying the jet on Feb. 1. The Max was also cleared to fly by India on Aug. 26.
The United States and Brazil cleared it in late 2020, and were followed by other major markets including Europe. China — the first to ground the jet following the second crash in Ethiopia — still hasn’t lifted its ban, though a test flight was conducted in the country in August.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Royal Dutch Shell has been ordered by a South African court to temporarily halt an offshore seismic survey after local communities took legal action to block the project. The groups on Tuesday were granted an interim interdict that will stand until a ruling can be made on whether further environmental authorization is required, according to the judgment by a High Court in the Eastern Cape division. The claimants argue the activity will harm local marine life and disrupt fishing, while Shell maintains the practice has been in use for decades to search for oil and gas. The ruling follows a public outcry against Shell's project, which is taking place along South Africa's Wild Coast, a remote stretch of eastern shoreline where whales are frequently spotted.
California's 2018 gender diversity law has helped propel a record number of women into corporate board seats in the San Diego region and statewide, according to a new study. Female directors at San Diego publicly traded companies rose from 12 percent to 31 percent of total board seats since the law — SB 826 — passed three years ago, said the California Partners Project, an advocacy group tracking the impact of the legislation. Across California, women now hold 29 percent of public company board seats, up from 15.5 percent in 2018.
Mexico plans to end crude oil exports in 2023 as part of a strategy by the nationalist government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to reach self-sufficiency in the domestic fuels market. Petroleos Mexicanos, the Mexican state-owned producer known as Pemex, will reduce crude oil exports to 435,000 barrels a day in 2022 before phasing out sales to clients abroad the following year, chief executive Octavio Romero said during a news conference in Mexico City on Tuesday. The move is part of a drive by López Obrador to expand Mexico's domestic production of fuels instead of sending its oil abroad while it imports costly refined products, such as gasoline and diesel. Mexico currently buys the bulk of the fuels it consumes from U.S. refineries.
— From news services