Royal Dutch Shell has been ordered by a South African court to temporarily halt an offshore seismic survey after local communities took legal action to block the project. The groups on Tuesday were granted an interim interdict that will stand until a ruling can be made on whether further environmental authorization is required, according to the judgment by a High Court in the Eastern Cape division. The claimants argue the activity will harm local marine life and disrupt fishing, while Shell maintains the practice has been in use for decades to search for oil and gas. The ruling follows a public outcry against Shell's project, which is taking place along South Africa's Wild Coast, a remote stretch of eastern shoreline where whales are frequently spotted.