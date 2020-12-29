The coronavirus outbreak has forced millions of Americans to work from home, and it has curtailed other activities such as eating out, going to movies or visiting gyms. That is leading more people to seek out homes with more room for a home office, a bigger kitchen, or space to work out.

The biggest price gain was in Phoenix for the 17th straight month, where home prices rose 12.7 percent from a year ago. It was followed by Seattle with 11.7 percent and San Diego at 11.6 percent.

— Associated Press

INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

E.U., China close to investment agreement

The European Union and China indicated they could clinch an agreement within days to open the Chinese market further to foreign investors in what would be a major economic and political victory for both sides.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Tuesday that major progress had been made on the accord. And on Monday, E.U. ambassadors urged the European Commission to complete negotiations soon, according to an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the talks are confidential. Another official said the commission could announce a draft deal imminently.

A successful conclusion of talks that began in 2013 on an E.U.-China investment accord would be a salvo against the “America First” challenge to the multilateral order by outgoing President Trump.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

The Federal Reserve has delayed the termination of the Main Street Lending Program to Jan. 8, from Dec. 31, to finish processing loans submitted by a Dec. 14 deadline to tap its funds. The extension was approved by the secretary of the treasury, the Fed said in a statement. The Treasury Department provoked controversy in November when it ordered the Fed to close Main Street and some other emergency pandemic lending programs by Dec. 31.

Coming today

10 a.m.: National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for November.