HOUSING

Home sales continue decline as prices rise

U.S. home sales unexpectedly fell in June, posting their third straight monthly decline as a persistent shortage of properties on the market drove house prices to a record high.

The report Monday from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) added to last week’s soft homebuilding data in suggesting that the housing market lagged an apparent acceleration in economic growth in the second quarter.

While supply constraints have accounted for the weak sales streak, there are growing concerns that the higher house prices and rising mortgage rates will cause demand to slow.

“The overall economy is in great shape, but there are a few cracks in the armor,” said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pa. “The key housing market is suffering from a major case of agita.”

Existing-home sales slipped 0.6 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.38 million units last month, the NAR said. May’s sales pace was revised down to 5.41 million units from the previously reported 5.43 million units.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast existing-home sales gaining 0.5 percent in June. Sales rose in the Northeast and Midwest. They fell in the West, which has seen a sharp rise in prices, and the South, where most of the homes are sold.

— Reuters

OIL INDUSTRY

Halliburton expects slower growth

Shares of oil field services provider Halliburton fell by about 8 percent on Monday after the company warned of moderate growth in the oil and gas-rich Permian Basin and lower third-quarter earnings.

Halliburton said some of its customers are reducing activity and lowering their rig count because increased production in the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico has left companies that transport oil to Gulf Coast markets unable to keep up, as existing pipeline, rail and trucking capacity falls short of needs.

The bottlenecks have driven down the price of regional crude compared with U.S. benchmark oil and are threatening to dampen demand for oil field services and equipment. Halliburton was the largest hydraulic fracturing provider in North America as of March, according to consultancy Rystad Energy.

Halliburton chief executive Jeff Miller said third-quarter results probably would mirror those of the second quarter and strove to play down the problems with transportation of crude out of the Permian. The company expects a 4 cents per share hit to earnings in the current quarter on the slowdown and on higher maintenance costs, he said, a number already baked into the company’s forecast.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Chinese aluminum foil producer Shantou Wanshun Package Material Stock Co. on Monday said its subsidiary is suing the United States over twin anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties Washington imposed on its shipments. In a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Wanshun said Jiangsu Zhongji Lamination Materials, which was hit with a countervailing duty of 17.14 percent and an anti-dumping duty of 37.99 percent earlier this year, had filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Court of International Trade.

Labor strife is starting to weigh on Ryanair, and the conflict looks set to deepen. The discount airline posted a 20 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Monday, and warned that walkouts by trade unions, along with regional air traffic-control strikes, are making customers wary of booking trips.

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management will spend about $5.6 billion to buy the rural hospital chain LifePoint and combine it with health system operator RCCH HealthCare Partners. LifePoint has operations in 22 states, including community hospitals and regional health systems.

Tesla said Monday that it had asked a small number of suppliers to cut prices on ongoing, long-term projects to improve its future cash flow, after a media report about a discount request sent shares of Tesla down as much as 6.6 percent. The Wall Street Journal had reported on Sunday that Tesla had turned to some suppliers for a refund of previously made payments in a bid to turn a profit, citing a memo sent by a Tesla global supply manager.

— From news services