HOUSING

U.S. home sales slipped in June

U.S. home sales tumbled 1.7 percent in June, with rising prices and scarce supply locking many Americans out of ownership.

The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that homes were sold last month at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.27 million units. Sales have shriveled 2.2 percent over the past 12 months, despite such positive trends as a robust job market and low mortgage rates.

But home prices have been climbing faster than incomes for the past seven years, leaving many renters unable to afford ownership and preventing existing owners from upgrading to pricier properties. There has also been a supply shortage: Sales listings were flat over the past year at 1.93 million units.

The median sale price climbed 4.3 percent from a year ago to $285,700, outpacing wage growth that has averaged roughly 3 percent.

— Associated Press

RETAIL

Bed Bath & Beyond cutting executives

Furnishing retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday that its chief operating officer was departing as part of its move to cut 7 percent of corporate staff after a review of office costs.

The company also decided to eliminate the COO position, which was held by Eugene Castagna. The layoffs include vice presidents, directors and managers at the headquarters in Union, N.J., and at other select locations, the company said.

The job cuts follow longtime chief executive Steven Temares’s departure in May, after pressure from activist investors who cited the retailer’s inability to expand sales and margins.

Shares of the company closed down 2.1 percent at $9.16 on Tuesday.

— Reuters

Global trade expanded by just 0.5 percent in the first quarter of 2019, marking the slowest year-on-year pace of growth since 2012 amid signs that a more significant slowdown is possible, officials at the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday. The IMF lowered its forecast for global growth this year and next, warning that more U.S.-China tariffs, auto tariffs or a disorderly Brexit could further slow growth, weaken investment and disrupt supply chains.

A Native American tribe in Wisconsin is suing Enbridge in hopes of forcing the Canadian company to remove a key pipeline that runs through the tribe’s reservation. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Madison. The Line 5 pipeline carries oil and natural gas liquids from Canada to eastern Michigan. Twelve miles of it runs through the Bad River’s reservation along the shores of Lake Superior in far northern Wisconsin. The tribe argues in the lawsuit that the 66-year-old pipeline could rupture on the reservation and that easements for the line expired in 2013.

United Technologies boosted its annual profit forecast for the second time this year, reaping continued strength in the aerospace market. Adjusted earnings will be $7.90 to $8.05 a share this year, up from a previous expectation of at least $7.80, the company said Tuesday as it reported second-quarter results. The revised forecast, combined with higher sales in the aerospace division, lifts United Technologies as chief executive Greg Hayes prepares to spin off the elevator and air-conditioner operations and merge with weapons maker Raytheon.

The digital token known as Tron tumbled as much as 21 percent after cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun postponed his charity lunch meeting with billionaire Warren Buffett, citing illness. The news kicked off speculation on Twitter and in Chinese social media, which claimed Sun has been denied an exit visa from China, and that the 29-year-old is the subject of investigations into matters including illegal fundraising and money laundering. “He is in San Francisco in his condo recovering from kidney stones,” Cliff Edwards, a spokesman for Sun, told Bloomberg News on Tuesday. Buffett and Sun agreed to reschedule, according to a tweet Monday from his Tron Foundation. The lunch had been set for Thursday in San Francisco.

— From news reports

