U.S. home building unexpectedly fell in May, but data for the prior two months was revised to be higher and building permits increased, suggesting that the housing market was drawing some support from a sharp decline in mortgage rates.

Housing starts dropped 0.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.269 million units last month amid a decline in the construction of single-family housing units, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.

Data for April was revised up to show home building rising to a pace of 1.281 million units, instead of increasing to a rate of 1.235 million units as previously reported. Housing starts in March were also stronger than initially estimated.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts edging up to a pace of 1.239 million units in May.

Single-family-home building, which accounts for the largest share of the housing market, dropped 6.4 percent to a rate of 820,000 units in May. Single-family housing starts fell in the Northeast, the Midwest and West, but rose in the South, where the bulk of home building occurs.

Some of the weakness in groundbreaking activity probably reflects heavy rain and flooding in some parts of the country.

Dish Network is in talks to pay at least $6 billion for assets that T-Mobile and Sprint are unloading to win regulatory approval for their merger, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dish could announce a deal as soon as this week for assets including wireless spectrum and Sprint’s Boost Mobile brand, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter is not public. The deal hasn’t been finalized and talks could still fall through, they said.

The potential divestitures are aimed at appeasing the Justice Department, which wants T-Mobile and Sprint to sell enough assets to ensure that the U.S. maintains at least four viable wireless players.

Representatives for Dish and the Justice Department declined to comment. Representatives for T-Mobile and Sprint did not respond to requests for comment.

T-Mobile agreed to buy Sprint in April 2018 for $26.5 billion, betting that together the carriers can build a next-generation wireless network to better compete with industry leaders Verizon and AT&T.

Dish, co-founded by billionaire Charlie Ergen, had been on a shortlist of bidders for T-Mobile and Sprint assets favored by the Justice Department, people familiar with the matter said this month. Charter Communications and Altice USA were also on the list.

Bayer has asked a California judge to overrule a $2 billion verdict by jurors who found the company's glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer responsible for a couple's cancer, saying that the jury decision was not supported by evidence. The German drugmaker and chemicals company in court filings on Monday in Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland blamed the massive verdict on "inflammatory, fabricated and irrelevant evidence" from the couple's lawyers.

A new lawsuit asks why New York City's subway accepts advertisements depicting erectile dysfunction, bare buttocks, inflatable plastic breasts, "Kyng"-sized condoms and cactuses shaped like phalluses, but is refusing ads for women's sex toys. Dame Products, a women-owned start-up that promises to "close the pleasure gap" for women by selling "toys, for sex," sued the Metropolitan Transit Authority on Tuesday, accusing it of sexism and illegal censorship for refusing its ads since last November.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission plans to vote in July on moving forward to auction a key band of largely unused 2.5 GHz spectrum to help advance next-generation 5G wireless networks, the agency said on Tuesday. The FCC in May 2018 voted to consider releasing additional key 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum reserved in the 1960s for what is now known as the Educational Broadband Service.

2 p.m.: Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates

