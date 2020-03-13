AD

“Lower oil prices weighed on U.S. import prices in February but it will be an even larger weight in March,” said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, Pa. “The drop in energy prices should prompt the Fed to be even more aggressive at its March meeting.”

The Labor Department said on Friday import prices slipped 0.5 percent last month after an upwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in January. Import prices, which exclude tariffs, were previously reported to have been unchanged in January.

In the 12 months through February, import prices declined 1.2 percent after rising 0.3 percent in January.

— Reuters

ENERGY

Occidental 'poison pill' aims to counter Icahn

Occidental Petroleum said on Friday it will implement a “poison pill” that aims to stop investors from amassing more than 15 percent in the oil producer, a day after activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed a nearly 10 percent stake.

The billionaire investor has been waging a bitter battle with Occidental’s board over its $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, calling it a misplaced bet based on expectations of higher oil prices.

Icahn has also repeatedly called upon Occidental to disclose if it had received any takeover offers while looking to buy Anadarko, and said on Thursday he expects strong bids to emerge once U.S. crude prices recover in the near-to-medium term.

Occidental said on Friday it will issue one right for each share outstanding at the close of March 23 and that right will be exercisable if a person or group acquires at least 15 percent of the company’s shares.

It will also be exercised if passive institutional investors buy 20 percent of the oil producer.

Icahn bought about 88.6 million shares for $2.21 billion, raising his stake in Occidental to nearly 10 percent from 2.53 percent at the end of last year, an SEC filing on Thursday showed.

— Reuters

Also in Business

SoftBank Group plans to spend up to $4.8 billion buying back as much as 7 percent of its shares, taking a step advocated by activist investor Elliott Management to boost stockholder value. The repurchases will run from March 16 through March 15, 2021, and the shares will be retired, the company said Friday. The scale, however, falls far short of Elliott's envisioned amount.

Xerox Holdings said it will pause its pursuit of HP Inc. amid a global sell-off in the markets after the outbreak of the coronavirus. "Xerox needs to prioritize the health and safety of its employees, customers, partners and affiliates over and above all other considerations, including its proposal to acquire HP," Xerox CEO John Visentin said in a statement Friday. Norwalk, Conn.-based Xerox intends to restart its pursuit of HP when markets stabilize, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the matter isn't public. A representative for HP was not available.

Zimbabwe's government on Friday offered to compensate white commercial farmers it dispossessed of their property two decades ago with land. It also plans to offer land as recompense for properties owned by foreign governments that were confiscated. The government in 2000 seized farms belonging to mostly white farmers and replaced them with black farmers, saying the move was meant to redress colonial imbalances. The program helped usher in surging inflation and rampant unemployment, and the destruction of commercial farming slashed exports of crops such as tobacco, and triggered a series of famines as corn output slumped.