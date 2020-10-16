AD

Last month’s reading on industrial production followed four straight months of increases that began in May after sharp declines in March and April. Industrial production has recovered more than half of its spring declines but remains 7.1 percent below its pre-pandemic level in February.

AD

“Industrial output came in well below expectations, one of the first real signs that the recovery is losing momentum under the weight of the ongoing health crisis and fading support from fiscal relief,” Oxford Economics said in a research note.

Production of motor vehicles and parts fell for a second straight month, dropping 4 percent after a 4.3 percent decline in August, which had followed big increases after auto plants reopened.

AD

The weaker-than-expected September showing may signal a slowdown in manufacturing, which had been a rare bright spot in the economy, that could hinder overall growth in coming months.

— Associated Press

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin platform halts money withdrawals

Chinese police have launched an investigation linked to cryptocurrency exchange giant OKEx, forcing one of the world’s largest bitcoin trading platforms to block users globally from withdrawing money.

AD

An unidentified staffer responsible for users’ private keys — accounts where crypto assets are stored — has been “out of touch” while cooperating with a police investigation, the Malta-based exchange said in a statement Friday. As a result, the company has halted all cryptocurrency withdrawals and has not said when they will resume. OKEx founder Star Xu was the staffer taken away, Caixin reported, citing two unidentified sources at the firm.

AD

“We are not at liberty to discuss any matters that are under investigation but can reveal that it is not related in any way to anti-money-laundering or to OKEx,” the company said in an emailed statement. It “would like to assure all OKEx users that their funds are safe.”

OKEx, one of the most active cryptocurrency spot and derivatives trading platforms alongside the likes of Binance and Huobi, didn’t elaborate on what prompted the police investigation or comment on Xu.

AD

Beijing has in past years cracked down repeatedly on crypto-trading, fearing its highly speculative nature might turn destabilizing or erode its grip on monetary policy. Some of the industry’s most spectacular failures have begun with suspensions of withdrawals, from the recent disappearance of $400 million worth of tokens at Japan’s Coincheck to Mt. Gox’s 2014 implosion.

AD

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Facebook's Instagram will change the way users post advertisements as part of a wider probe by the British competition watchdog to combat misleading online ads. Facebook has committed to this "important behavior shift" following an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority, the regulator said in a statement Friday. The changes will make it "much harder" for users to post ads without labeling them as such. Instagram promised to prompt users "to confirm if they have been incentivized in any way to promote a product or service and, if so, require them to disclose this fact clearly," the CMA said.