U.S. job openings hit record in April

Hotels and restaurants, reopening after being forced to close or curb hours during the coronavirus pandemic, reported the biggest increase in job openings.
The number of Americans quitting their jobs rose 11 percent to almost 4 million in April, the highest figure in records going back to 2000.
The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. economy generated 559,000 new jobs in May and that the unemployment rate dipped to 5.8 percent from 6.1 percent in April. The United States is still 7.6 million jobs short of where it stood in February 2020.
— Associated Press
LABOR
Smithfield union authorizes strike
The union at a Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in South Dakota said it will head to contract negotiations Tuesday armed with the authorization to call a strike.
A strike authorization at the Sioux Falls chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union was overwhelmingly approved late Monday with 98 percent of the vote total, the union said. However, union leaders said they hope to avoid a work stoppage as they prepared to meet with company representatives.
Meatpacking workers have become emboldened after a virus outbreak at the plant last year killed four workers and infected nearly 1,300. The union is demanding that Smithfield boost its wage offerings in a four-year contract to match those at a JBS pork plant in the region, as well as make several other concessions on break times and employee health insurance costs.
Smithfield Foods, which is based in Virginia, has said its initial offer, which was rejected by the union last week, is in “full alignment” with agreements that UFCW has already accepted at other plants.
— Associated Press
AIRLINE INDUSTRY
Boeing plane orders jumped in May
Boeing expanded its sales lead over Airbus last month as airlines snapped up 737 Max jets to gird for surging air travel amid the retreat of the coronavirus pandemic in North America and Europe.
Gross orders totaled 73 planes in May, including 61 for the single-aisle Max, Boeing said Tuesday on its website. Southwest Airlines bolstered the tally by agreeing to take an additional 34 Max 7 planes, the smallest model, next year. The carrier will also step up deliveries through mid-decade and add 32 options for handovers in 2026 and 2027.
Boeing is booking its strongest commercial-aircraft orders since 2018 as it works to reestablish the 737 Max after two fatal crashes and the longest jetliner grounding in U.S. history. The U.S. plane maker posted sales gains even as factory snarls and regulatory paperwork hampered deliveries of the Max early in the month and prompted another halt to 787 Dreamliner shipments.
Deliveries are another story, however, as Boeing grapples with quality problems in its factories and stepped-up scrutiny from U.S. regulators.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
The U.S. trade deficit narrowed for the first time this year in April as the value of goods and services exports climbed and imports fell. The gap in trade of goods and services narrowed 8.2 percent to $68.9 billion in April from a revised $75 billion in March, according to Commerce Department data released Tuesday. Exports increased to $205 billion, the most since January 2020, while imports dropped to $273.9 billion.
The World Bank is upgrading the outlook for global growth this year, predicting that covid-19 vaccinations and massive government stimulus in rich countries will power the fastest worldwide expansion in nearly five decades. In its latest Global Economic Prospects report, out Tuesday, the 189-country anti-poverty agency forecasts that the world economy will grow 5.6 percent this year, up from the 4.1 percent it forecast in January.
— From news services