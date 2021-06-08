U.S. job openings hit record in April

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed for the first time this year in April as the value of goods and services exports climbed and imports fell. The gap in trade of goods and services narrowed 8.2 percent to $68.9 billion in April from a revised $75 billion in March, according to Commerce Department data released Tuesday. Exports increased to $205 billion, the most since January 2020, while imports dropped to $273.9 billion.