The increase reflects a solid rise in open jobs to 7.4 million, up from 7.1 million in January and significantly above the pre-pandemic level of about 7 million. Total hires rose to 5.7 million, though that is below the figure in February 2020, just before the coronavirus intensified.

Story continues below advertisement

The data come from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS, which reports the number of job listings, total hiring, and layoffs and quits. The hiring figures represent a gross figure, while the monthly jobs report provides a net number of jobs gained or lost.

Advertisement

The biggest gain, according to the JOLTS report Tuesday, was in health care and social assistance, which posted 233,000 more job openings than the previous month.

AUTO INDUSTRY

GM touts its planned electric Silverado

An electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck will get an estimated 400 miles of range per charge, General Motors says.

The company announced the range in a webcast on Tuesday and said the truck would be built at a factory straddling the border of Detroit and the enclave of Hamtramck. It also announced that the plant would build the new 2024 GMC Hummer SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

GM would not say when the electric Silverado would arrive in dealerships, but it plans to sell 30 electric vehicles globally by the end of 2025. It also has set a goal of making all of its passenger vehicles electric by 2035.

Advertisement

The Detroit-Hamtramck plant eventually will employ 2,200 workers to make the two GMC Hummers, the electric Silverado and the Origin, an autonomous passenger vehicle for GM’s Cruise subsidiary.

ENVIRONMENT

Study shows effect of China bitcoin mining

The energy consumption and carbon emission from bitcoin mining will undercut China’s climate efforts without more-stringent regulations and policy changes, according to a study published in Nature Communications this week.

Story continues below advertisement

The energy consumption from bitcoin mining in China — the country that accounts for more than 75 percent of bitcoin blockchain operations globally as of April 2020 — is projected to peak in 2024 at about 297 terawatt-hours, generating 130 million metric tons of carbon emissions, according to the study from researchers at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Cornell University, Tsinghua University and the University of Surrey.

Advertisement

Bitcoin transactions are processed by miners — companies that operate a vast array of computers. Miners compete to confirm transactions and get new coins awarded in return, but they require huge amounts of energy to run.

Also in Business

Story continues below advertisement

Facebook said it removed 14 networks representing more than 1,000 accounts seeking to sway politics around the world, including in Iran and El Salvador, while misleading the public about their identity. Most of the removed networks were in the early stages of building their audiences, company said Tuesday. Facebook’s announcement, part of its monthly reporting on efforts to rid its platforms of fake accounts, represents one of the larger crackdowns by the company in recent months.

PayPal said it would achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 as it looks for ways financial technology can prevent climate change. The payments giant also vowed to use renewable energy sources to power its data centers by 2023, and pledged to reduce its operational greenhouse gases by 25 percent by 2025. The promises are part of PayPal’s commitment to help limit global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, the most ambitious goal of the Paris agreement.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: The Commerce Department releases international trade data for February.