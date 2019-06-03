GAMBLING

U.S. judge rules on interstate wagering

A federal judge has ruled that a law prohibiting interstate wagering applies only to sports gambling and not to state lotteries as some had feared.

Monday’s ruling sets aside an opinion issued last year by the U.S. Justice Department that interpreted the 1961 Wire Act as applying to any form of gambling that crosses state lines. That raised concerns that states would lose their lotteries and the educational and other programs they fund.

The New Hampshire Lottery Commission sued in February, saying the opinion subjects its employees to prosecution, creates uncertainty about whether it should cease operations and could cost the state more than $90 million a year.

In his ruling, Judge Paul Barbadoro said that the state had the standing to sue and that the Wire Act is limited to sports gambling.

Associated Press

BANKRUPTCIES

Florist company FTD files for Chapter 11

The century-old flower company FTD is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following a rough Valentine’s Day and will break the business into pieces.

Originally called the Florists Telegraph Delivery Association, FTD has failed to turn a profit in four years.

FTD said Monday that it has sold its North America and Latin America businesses, including ProFlowers, to an affiliate of Nexus Capital, for $95 million. It sold its Interflora business in the U.K. to a subsidiary of the Wonderful Company for $59.5 million.

Its other businesses, including ProFlowers, Shari’s Berries and Personal Creations, will continue to operate.

FTD has nonbinding letters of intent with a strategic investor to buy Personal Creations and Farids & Co., owned by the founder of Edible Arrangements, to acquire Shari’s Berries.

Associated Press

ECONOMY

Manufacturing declined in May

A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell in May to the lowest level since October 2016, in a sign President Trump’s trade war with China is weighing on the economy as he considers further tariffs.

The Institute for Supply Management’s purchasing managers index declined to 52.1 from 52.8, still holding above the 50 mark that indicates expansion. Three of five components declined, including production, inventories and supplier deliveries, according to a report Monday. Eleven of 18 manufacturing industries reported growth.

The report follows signs from other major economies that trade tensions weighed on global manufacturing last month. U.K. manufacturing shrank for the first time in almost three years while gauges for China and South Korea both fell below the key 50 level. A separate report Monday showed the JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.8 in May, the weakest reading in data since mid-2016.

Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Poland Spring announced Monday a plan to use 100 percent recycled plastic for all its noncarbonated water containers. The Maine-based company says the effort kicks off this month with one-liter bottles. A niche product called Poland Spring Origin also uses 100 percent recycled plastic bottles. The company plans to use 100 percent recycled plastic for bottles in all of its still water line by 2022. Poland Spring's parent company, Nestlé Waters North America, has set goals of having 25 percent recycled plastic by 2021 and 50 percent recycled plastic by 2025.

Sears' parent company, controlled by former Sears chief executive Eddie Lampert, is buying the rest of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores that it doesn't already own and reuniting the business with the Sears and Kmart stores. Sears Hometown was spun off from Sears Holdings, the former parent company of Sears and Kmart, in 2012. Transform Holdco said Monday that it will pay $2.25 per share. ESL Investments and its affiliates, the majority owners of Transform, currently hold 58 percent of Sears Hometown's outstanding stock.

From news reports

Coming today

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases factory orders for April.