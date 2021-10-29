Regional pharmacy chain operator Giant Eagle said Friday it had agreed to settle lawsuits accusing it of fueling the opioid epidemic in several Ohio communities, including two counties that had taken it and three larger rivals to trial. The settlement came during the fourth week of a trial in federal court in Cleveland over claims by the Ohio counties of Lake and Trumbull against Giant Eagle, Walgreens Boots Alliance, CVS Health and Walmart. The settlement resolves claims against Giant Eagle in 10 lawsuits by those counties and others in Ohio, the company and the plaintiffs' lawyers said in a joint statement. It operates grocery stores and pharmacies in five states including Ohio.