

Starbucks is asking the U.S. government to quash elections underway in New York that could expand the fledgling labor foothold among its corporate-run U.S. locations. In a Monday filing, the coffee chain asked the National Labor Relations Board to overturn an acting regional director’s ruling ordering unionization votes at three restaurants in the Buffalo region. The company argued that Workers United, was “gaming the system” by trying to organize the region one store at a time based on where it had the most support. “The union opposes this latest attempt by the company to raise the same tired issue, and we are confident the NLRB in Washington will treat it as such,” Workers United president Lynne Fox said Tuesday.

ExxonMobil will accelerate the pace of a $10 billion share buyback after posting the biggest profit in almost eight years amid a broad rally in energy prices. Net income adjusted for one-time items was $2.05 a share. Exxon paid down $9 billion in debt in the fourth quarter, cutting outstanding obligations to pre-pandemic levels. The boost in cash flow will allow Exxon to increase the pace of a $10 billion share buyback previously announced as taking place over two years. Now the company expects the buybacks to be “faster than that 12- to 24-month pace,” chief financial officer Kathy Mikells said in a conference call.