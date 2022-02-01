The group’s measures of production and new orders both dropped to the lowest since mid-2020, suggesting the recent wave of infections due to the omicron variant may have hampered plant operations.
Prices for materials used in the production process — already elevated amid pandemic-related supply and demand imbalances — jumped nearly 8 points last month. That was the largest advance since the end of 2020 and was probably partly a reflection of higher crude prices.
Fourteen manufacturing industries reported growth in January, led by apparel and furniture. The purchasing managers data showed supply constraints continued to ease, though they remain persistent.
— Bloomberg News
ENERGY
U.S. tops exports of liquefied natural gas
The United States held its ranking as the world’s top exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a second month in a row, as Europe’s winter energy crisis draws more cargoes to the continent.
LNG exports by the United States hit a record 7.3 million tons in January, eclipsing Middle Eastern powerhouse Qatar for a second time in two months. Europe, facing low winter inventories and high natural gas prices due to tensions between Russia and Ukraine, was a top destination for U.S. cargoes last month.
Out of the 101 American LNG export cargoes in January, more than a third arrived at European ports, while five went to Latin America and the rest remain in transit, shipping data compiled by Bloomberg shows.
The growth in U.S. output is attributed to the start-up of a new production unit at Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Louisiana.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
A Facebook-backed digital currency project known as Diem is dead, its assets sold to bank holding company Silvergate Capital. The sale was announced on Tuesday. Diem, first named Libra, was fighting an uphill battle with regulators. Meta, which owns Facebook, has distanced itself from the project. Last May, the Diem Association, which included Facebook and 25 other companies, entered a partnership with Silvergate to issue a “stablecoin” backed by the U.S. dollar. A stablecoin is a digital currency backed by real-world assets such as national currencies or other commodities. Facebook announced the Libra in 2019, envisioning it as a stablecoin based on national currencies that could serve as a global currency for the world’s unbanked. But the effort was scaled back considerably amid regulatory and commercial backlash. The name was changed to Diem in December 2020.
Starbucks is asking the U.S. government to quash elections underway in New York that could expand the fledgling labor foothold among its corporate-run U.S. locations. In a Monday filing, the coffee chain asked the National Labor Relations Board to overturn an acting regional director’s ruling ordering unionization votes at three restaurants in the Buffalo region. The company argued that Workers United, was “gaming the system” by trying to organize the region one store at a time based on where it had the most support. “The union opposes this latest attempt by the company to raise the same tired issue, and we are confident the NLRB in Washington will treat it as such,” Workers United president Lynne Fox said Tuesday.
ExxonMobil will accelerate the pace of a $10 billion share buyback after posting the biggest profit in almost eight years amid a broad rally in energy prices. Net income adjusted for one-time items was $2.05 a share. Exxon paid down $9 billion in debt in the fourth quarter, cutting outstanding obligations to pre-pandemic levels. The boost in cash flow will allow Exxon to increase the pace of a $10 billion share buyback previously announced as taking place over two years. Now the company expects the buybacks to be “faster than that 12- to 24-month pace,” chief financial officer Kathy Mikells said in a conference call.
— From news services