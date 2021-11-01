Coca-Cola said Monday it will buy the remaining stake in BodyArmor it did not already own for $5.6 billion, as the soda giant amps up its sports drink portfolio to take on the market leader, PepsiCo's Gatorade. The deal marks a shift in strategy for the world's largest beverage maker after it spent the last year offloading or discontinuing brands, including its own energy-drink brand, to focus on Coca-Cola sodas.