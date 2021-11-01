Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. But the ISM report noted that manufacturers and suppliers were dealing with an unprecedented number of hurdles in their efforts to meet rising demand.
The report showed the supply chain problems showing up in various areas, including a jump of 4.5 percentage points in the prices-paid index to 85.7 percent as manufacturers continued to face surging prices for raw materials and component parts.
All six of the biggest manufacturing industries continued to register moderate to strong growth in October with 16 industrial sectors overall registering growth, led by apparel, leather and allied products and furniture.
The two industries that showed decreases in growth were wood products and nonmetallic mineral products.
Timothy R. Fiore, head of ISM’s manufacturing survey committee, said that U.S. companies had been particularly affected by a rise in covid-19 cases in many countries in Southeast Asia where much of the production of semiconductors for autos and other products takes place.
— Associated Press
RETAIL
Uber Eats to deliver diapers, baby products
Uber Eats on Monday introduced a new delivery category: “Babies and Kids,” for parents in need of emergency diapers and thermometers.
It is the latest in a series of new verticals launched by Uber Technologies Inc. during the pandemic, including the delivery of groceries, prescriptions, alcohol and flowers.
Uber is partnering with national brands, including Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath & Beyond. It is also creating exclusive partnerships with direct-to-consumer companies such as organic baby food brand Yumi.
From June to August, there were more than 20,000 searches for baby supplies on the Uber Eats app, including diapers, baby food and wipes, according to Beryl Sanders, head of partnership for new verticals for the United States and Canada for Uber Eats.
The online baby product industry will generate $9.9 billion in revenue in 2021, according to Ibis World.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Coca-Cola said Monday it will buy the remaining stake in BodyArmor it did not already own for $5.6 billion, as the soda giant amps up its sports drink portfolio to take on the market leader, PepsiCo's Gatorade. The deal marks a shift in strategy for the world's largest beverage maker after it spent the last year offloading or discontinuing brands, including its own energy-drink brand, to focus on Coca-Cola sodas.
A tentative deal struck between Deere & Co. and the United Auto Workers union offers substantial improvements over one that workers rejected before going on strike, including larger wage increases, no new tiers to retirement benefits and a signing bonus of $8,500.
PG&E, the California utility giant driven into bankruptcy after its equipment caused deadly blazes, expects to take a $1.15 billion loss from the second-largest wildfire in California history, which burned for months this summer. The Dixie Fire, which is suspected to have started after a tree fell on a PG&E power line, torched nearly 1 million acres, leveled most of the gold-rush era town of Greenville, destroyed about 1,300 structures and resulted in one death.
— From news services