Because the ISM’s report is based on a survey of purchasing managers and asks whether activity is increasing, decreasing or stagnant, the figures can be prone to big swings during turning points in the economy. The industry still faces myriad challenges that include high unemployment nationwide, a pickup in coronavirus cases, cutbacks in business investment and tenuous global demand.

Thirteen of the 18 manufacturing industries reported growth in July, led by wood products, furniture and textiles. Three contracted, including transportation equipment, machinery and fabricated metals.

— Bloomberg News

CORPORATIONS

Google buys a stake

in ADT home security

Alphabet’s Google is buying a 6.6 percent stake in home security firm ADT for $450 million in a deal that will allow it to provide service to customers of its Nest home security devices.

Shares of ADT were up 58 percent before closing bell on Monday.

The companies will work to combine Google and Nest products with its installation, service and professional monitoring network, ADT said

The company will start linking popular devices like Google Home Mini, Nest Thermostat and Nest WiFi to its control center this year and other Google devices in 2021, ADT chief executive Jim DeVries said.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Only 7 percent of White workers agree that racial inequity exists in their workplace, compared with 35 percent of Black respondents, according to a report released Monday by the Society for Human Resource Management. While almost half of Black workers say their organization isn’t doing enough for Black employees, less than a quarter of the White people agreed. HR professionals were more likely to report racial inequity than U.S. workers as a whole, but Black HR professionals reported a disparity at over three times the rate of their White counterparts.

Tyson Foods is replacing its top boss just as the pandemic boosts costs and clouds the outlook for America’s top meat producer. Noel White, 62, will step down as chief executive after just two years on the job, but will remain at the company as executive vice chairman, Tyson said in a statement Monday. He will be replaced by Dean Banks, currently Tyson’s president, effective Oct. 3. Tyson’s costs soared as it tried to contain outbreaks of coronavirus that infected thousands of meat-plant employees across America.

Europe’s biggest bank, HSBC, said Monday that its net profit plummeted 96 percent in the second quarter of this year as lower interest rates combined with the downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic took hold. The bank’s net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders was $192 million in the April-June quarter, down from $4.37 billion reported in the same period a year earlier. HSBC said lending in the last quarter fell 3 percent to $29 billion while deposits rose 6 percent to $85 billion as customers saved more and spent less.

Citigroup is being sued by an employee in a unit that serves hedge funds who says he was demoted for reporting harassment complaints about a new hire and discriminated against based on his sexual orientation. Thomas Krauss, who joined Citigroup in 2010 and led the firm’s capital introduction group for the Americas, accuses the lender of retaliating against him after he raised questions around a key hire in its prime-brokerage unit. He’s seeking unspecified damages in a complaint filed Monday in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. Krauss, who is gay, also alleges that he was denied a promotion to managing director because of his sexual orientation and extra work he did on behalf of the company’s LGBTQ initiatives.