FILE- In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo trader Gregory Rowe works at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Markets sharply rebounded Tuesday after two days of heavy sell-offs marked by nervousness that the Federal Reserve may be stifling economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 275 points, about 1 percent, in early trading Tuesday

The S&P 500 opened up nearly 1 percent as all 11 S&P sectors were posting gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite started 1 percent to the positive side as well.

Tuesday’s surge was a brief exhale from the volatility that took all three indexes down 2 percent Monday. The Dow and S&P were down 5 percent on the year at the start of Tuesday.

European markets were mixed, with the London FTSE 100 down around half a point while the German DAX up slightly. The European Stoxx 600 was down a bit as well.

The Dow had closed down nearly 1,000 points in the two previous sessions and is off to its worst December — along with the S&P 500 — since the Great Depression.

December historically brings a positive vibe for investors. The final days of the year usually deliver what is known as the Santa Claus rally, as traders finish out one year and reach for optimism to start the next.

Big blue chips like Boeing, Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth all got a boost from announced stock buybacks on Monday.

Stocks have been in funk the last three months as investors digest a number of potential threats, including the ongoing U.S.-Chinese trade dispute, Wednesday’s expected quarter-point interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve, low oil prices and, now, a possible U.S. government shutdown at the end of this week.

“The market is oversold over worries regarding China and the Fed,” said Sam Stovall, investment strategist at CFRA. “Investors are now building in a more dovish tone following tomorrow’s Federal Reserve meeting and likely rate hike.”

Stovall said he sees a Santa rally, but he is managing expectations.

“There probably be Santa rally,” he said. “But it will probably be two ‘Ho’s’ and not Ho-Ho-Ho.”