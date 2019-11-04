“We have reached a multiyear” agreement “and are working to announce a contract” by Dec. 31, Navy spokesman Capt. Danny Hernandez said in a statement.

AD

Elizabeth Power, a spokeswoman with General Dynamics’ Electric Boat unit, which makes the Virginia-class sub with Huntington Ingalls Industries, said: “We have been working closely with the Navy and stand ready to support their needs. The contract being contemplated allows us to maintain a stable Virginia-class build rate.”

AD

Ellen Lord, the Pentagon’s acquisitions chief, said in letters to the four defense committees that “while there are sufficient funds” to execute the program through 2024, “there are shortfalls” in fiscal 2022 and 2023 that the Navy has committed to address in its next proposed budget.

— Bloomberg News

INTERNATIONAL TRADE

India pulls out of new Asian trade agreement

China joined 14 countries on Monday in agreeing on terms for what could be the world’s biggest trade pact, but India pulled out at the last minute on the grounds that the deal would hurt its farmers, businesses, workers and consumers.

AD

The China-U. S. trade war and rising protectionism have given new impetus to years of negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which brings together the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

AD

Members said the deal would be signed next year after the 15 countries without India reached agreement in Bangkok on the text and market access issues.

But Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had to take into account the interests of Indian people.

“When I measure the RCEP Agreement with respect to the interests of all Indians, I do not get a positive answer,” Modi said in a speech in Bangkok, according to a government note.

AD

— Reuters

Also in Business

U.S. regulators are investigating whether Barclays violated securities laws after a former trader at the firm raised concerns about its marketing practices for certain bonds, according to legal filings. From September 2018 until this June, Barclays provided documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission in response to the agency's probe, according to legal paperwork seen by Bloomberg News. Barclays and the SEC both declined to comment.

AD

New orders for U.S.-made goods fell more than expected in September and business spending on equipment was slightly weaker than initially thought, suggesting that manufacturing remains soft amid the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. Factory goods orders declined 0.6 percent after dipping by an unrevised 0.1 percent in August, the Commerce Department said Monday.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases international trade data for September

— From news services

AD