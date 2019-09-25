HOUSING

New-home sales jumped in August

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes rebounded more than expected in August, the latest sign that the struggling housing market was starting to get a lift from lower mortgage rates.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that new-home sales increased 7.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 713,000 units last month, boosted by a surge in activity in the South and West. July’s sales pace was revised up to 666,000 units from the previously reported 635,000 units.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new-home sales, which account for about 11.5 percent of housing market sales, increasing 3.5 percent to a pace of 660,000 units in August.

New-home sales are drawn from permits and tend to be volatile on a month-to-month basis. Sales rose 18 percent from a year ago. The median new house price rose 2.2 percent to $328,400 in August from a year ago.

— Reuters

WORLD ECONOMY

Former World Bank chief to lead the IMF

Bulgarian economist Kristalina Georgieva secured the top job at the International Monetary Fund, continuing the tradition of a European holding the role while also becoming the first leader from an emerging market.

The former World Bank chief executive starts her five-year term as managing director Tuesday, according to a statement released after the fund’s executive board voted Wednesday. She succeeds Christine Lagarde, a former French finance minister who led the fund from 2011 and who is the incoming European Central Bank president.

Georgieva said in brief remarks before reporters and staff at the IMF’s headquarters in Washington that her immediate priority is to help the fund’s 189 member nations minimize the risk of crises and cope with potential downturns.

“Warning signs are flashing, and we must be ready to be tested,” she said.

Georgieva, 66, is the first person from an emerging market economy to lead the IMF, the fund’s statement said.

— Bloomberg News

INTERNET

FTC sues Match over fake dating profiles

The Federal Trade Commission is suing Match Group for allegedly using notifications about phony profiles to trick consumers into paying for a subscription to dating site Match.com.

The site lets people create profiles free, but they need to pay for a subscription to respond to messages. Match sent emails to nonsubscribers telling them they had received a response on the site. The FTC said Wednesday that Match sent millions of emails about notices that came from accounts already flagged as probably fake.

Nearly 500,000 people between June 2016 and May 2018 subscribed to Match.com after receiving communications from fake profiles, the FTC said.

The FTC also alleged that Match did not adequately disclose the requirements that consumers needed to meet to get Match’s offer of a free six-month subscription if they did not “meet someone special.” It also alleged that Match did not provide a simple enough system for canceling subscriptions.

In a statement, Match called the FTC’s claims “outrageous.”

— Bloomberg News

ALSO IN BUSINESS

Best Buy says it plans to expand its remote health monitoring services for seniors, including sensors that can be worn on their arms, from 1 million to 5 million people in five years. Last year, Best Buy spent $800 million on its acquisition of GreatCall, which sells mobile phones and emergency response systems for the elderly. It revealed its five-year growth plan at its investor meeting Wednesday.

Jimmy John's Sandwiches, which has grown to more than 2,800 shops since its founding in Charleston, Ill., 36 years ago, is being sold to the owner of Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In and Rusty Taco. Financial terms of the deal with Atlanta-based Inspire Brands, announced Wednesday, were not disclosed. Jimmy John Liautaud will step down as chairman to the eponymous chain and become an adviser to the brand. James North, Jimmy John's president, will serve as president of the Jimmy John's brand at Inspire Brands.

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed three lawsuits accusing Credit Suisse of misleading investors about a complex product for betting on stock market swings, and causing huge losses when it lost 96 percent of its value in one harrowing day. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan said Credit Suisse had warned investors about risks in its VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term Exchange-Traded Notes and that investors did not show that the Swiss bank intended to defraud them.

— From news services

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product.

10 a.m.: National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for August.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.