U.S., N.Y. regulators sue MoneyGram over alleged violations

MoneyGram International, one of the largest U.S. providers of remittance transfers, was sued Thursday by two regulators for allegedly violating a federal rule designed to make the transfers more transparent and less risky. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and New York Attorney General Letitia James said MoneyGram has repeatedly given senders inaccurate information about when transferred money would be available to recipients abroad.

The regulators also said MoneyGram has repeatedly failed to properly address customer complaints in accordance with the 2013 rule.

Dallas-based MoneyGram said it plans to defend against the “frivolous” lawsuit, and that its compliance program was effective and consumers suffered no harm. “The CFPB and its director entered into discussions with closed minds and unfortunately chose to make increasingly unjustifiable and unprecedented demands,” the company said.

— Reuters

Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the United States because the windshield wipers can break and fail. The recall covers certain F-150 pickups, and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from the 2020 and 2021 model years. Also included are F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks from 2020 through 2022. Ford's F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the United States. The company says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that teeth on the wipers aren't the right height.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell moderately last week, still suggesting that April was another month of strong job growth. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 184,000 for the week ended April 16, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 180,000 applications for the latest week.

— From news services

