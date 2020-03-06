The order marked the third time Trump has blocked a foreign takeover of a U.S. firm while citing concerns about national security.

The administration has ramped up scrutiny of Chinese acquisitions of U.S. businesses over risks to national security. The panel that reviews foreign investments in U.S. firms, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, has thwarted a number of Chinese deals, especially for technology companies.

— Bloomberg News

biotechnology

Stem-cell pioneer to get $191 million in sale

A Stanford University professor and stem cell pioneer is poised to receive a $191 million windfall from the sale of the immunotherapy biotech firm he co-founded.

Irv Weissman, 80, owns 4.2 percent of Forty Seven Inc., which Gilead Sciences agreed to buy for about $4.9 billion, a remarkable amount considering the company’s market value was less than $250 million just five months ago.

Forty Seven is named for a molecule found on healthy and cancerous cells that emits a “don’t eat me” signal that allows cells to go undetected by the immune system. Working in their Stanford lab, Weissman, fellow founder Ravindra Majeti and Siddhartha Jaiswal identified the role of CD47 proteins in the progression of cancer stem cells into a more malignant form.

“The whole system is set up to be able to look at dangerous cells and eat them,” Weissman said in a phone interview. CD47 can interfere with that, allowing cancer to spiral if ignored by the body’s defenses.

— Bloomberg News

WORKPLACE

Women lag in South, thrive in Northeast

Vermont is the best state for basic gender equality and Maryland for female leadership, according to a Bloomberg analysis of pay and power nationwide. Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama were among the worst for American women.

The annual Bloomberg analysis has measured factors such as labor-force participation, education, political representation, health care and corporate leadership since 2016. Even with gains, only a handful of states scored better than 80 points on the zero to 100 scale, the data showed. Democratic-controlled states were best for women, and Republican states were the worst.

“Looking at states that are doing well across the board, women are doing better,” said Nicole Mason, chief executive of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. “They have higher earnings, there are more women represented in the state legislature, and there are more women in positions of power.”

At the recent rate of gains, however, gender parity would take many more decades. The institute released data on Thursday estimating that at current rates of improvement, women won’t gain parity in Congress until 2108.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

More than 250 private equity firms operating in France have pledged that women will make up 40 percent of their investment teams within a decade, according to the country’s leading industry association. The companies also committed to putting women in at least a quarter of senior roles by 2030, according to the charter published by France Invest on Friday. Advent International and Carlyle Group were among the larger international private equity firms to sign up to it.

Food distribution company US Foods Holding said on Friday it would buy Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores from private equity firm Apollo Global Management for $970 million, in a move to expand its base of restaurant customers. Smart Foodservice operates 70 cash-and-carry stores in the United States.