U.S. pending home sales rose in November

Mortgage rates have fallen sharply in the past year, in large part due to the Federal Reserve lowering its benchmark short-term interest rate. Lower rates have somewhat helped to offset rising home prices across the country, but affordability remains a persistent challenge for would-be buyers. The median sales price has climbed 5.4 percent from a year ago to $257,400, outpacing wage growth.

A lack of supply has also been a hurdle for home shoppers. The number of properties for sale in November dwindled 5.7 percent from a year ago, to 1.64 million units, according to a report earlier this month.

The west saw the biggest gain in contract signings, up 5.5 percent from last month. Pending home sales in the Midwest rose 1 percent last month, while signings in the northeast and south inched down slightly.

— Associated Press

AUTO INDUSTRY

Ghosn, ex-Nissan chairman, arrives in Lebanon

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan, has arrived in Beirut, a close friend and local media reported Monday.

It was not clear how Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origin, left Japan, where he is under surveillance and is expected to face trial in April 2020.

Ricardo Karam, a TV host and friend of Ghosn who interviewed him several times, told the Associated Press that Ghosn arrived in Lebanon on Monday morning. Karam offered no more details. “He is home,” Karam said in a message. “It’s a big adventure.”

Karam declined to elaborate. Local media first reported Ghosn arrived in Lebanon but didn’t offer details.

Ghosn, 65, has been on bail in Tokyo since April and is facing charges of hiding income and financial misconduct, charges he has denied. He has been under strict bail conditions in Japan after he spent more than 120 days in detention.

One Lebanon-based paper, Al-Joumhouriya, said Ghosn arrived in Beirut from Turkey aboard a private jet.

— Associated Press

Ford: Reservations full for Mustang Mach E

Ford said Monday that reservations for the first edition of its electric sport-utility vehicle, Mustang Mach E, are full.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker unveiled the electric Mustang on Nov. 17 and began taking reservations with a refundable deposit of $500.

More than 80 percent of U.S. customers are reserving the Mach E with an extended-range battery, while about 55 percent opted for all-wheel drive, Ford said in a statement.

The Mach E has become a high-profile test for a restructuring at Ford that has been marred by profit warnings, costly quality problems and the troubled launch this year of another important vehicle, the Ford Explorer sport-utility vehicle.

— Reuters

DATA PRIVACY

Brazil fines Facebook over data sharing

Brazil’s Ministry of Justice said Monday it has fined U.S. tech giant Facebook $1.6 million for improperly sharing user data.

The ministry’s department of consumer protection said it had found that data from 443,000 Facebook users was made improperly available to developers of an App called “thisisyourdigitallife.” The data was being shared for “questionable” purposes, the ministry said in a statement.

Facebook said in an emailed statement that it was evaluating its legal options regarding the case.

The ministry said the world’s largest social network failed to provide users with adequate information regarding default privacy settings, particularly related to data of “friends” and “friends of friends.”

— Reuters

Also in Business

The U.S. merchandise-trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed for a third month in November to the smallest shortfall in three years as exports increased and imports declined, the latest sign that economic growth is holding up at the end of the year. The gap decreased to $63.2 billion from $66.8 billion the prior month, according to Commerce Department data released Monday that compared with forecasts for a widening to $68.7 billion. Exports rose 0.7 percent, while imports dropped 1.3 percent.

Tesla delivered its first China-built cars, a milestone for Elon Musk’s company as it accelerates a push in the world’s largest electric-vehicle market. The company handed over the first 15 Model 3 sedans assembled at Tesla’s new multibillion-dollar Shanghai plant — its first outside the United States — to company employees at the facility on Monday. More workers will receive vehicles over the next couple of days, and deliveries to customers will start in January, company officials said.

Actress Sharon Stone is back on Bumble’s dating platform after the matchmaking app reinstated the “Basic Instinct” star’s access that was suspended for hours after several users complained her profile was fake. Bumble’s editorial director, Clare O’Connor, contacted the celebrity on Twitter to notify her that her account was unblocked and signed off with the message “hope you find your honey.” Stone took to Twitter to share that Bumble closed her account after users on the dating platform reported “it couldn’t possibly be” her using the matchmaking app.

— From news services

