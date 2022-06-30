U.S. pipeline regulator blocks reopening of Texas LNG export facility over safety issue

Placeholder while article actions load

U.S. blocks natural gas facility from reopening Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A U.S. pipeline safety regulator on Thursday said it found unsafe conditions at a Texas liquefied natural gas export facility and will not allow owner Freeport LNG to restart the plant until an outside analysis is complete. A June 8 blast and fire knocked out Freeport LNG’s Quintana plant, which exports about 15 million tonnes per year of the chilled fuel.

The preliminary finding by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) indicated a restart could not happen before September at least.

“Continued operation of Freeport’s LNG export facility without corrective measures may pose an integrity risk to public safety,” PHMSA said in its preliminary report.

The report on the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant indicates further global shortages and higher prices in Europe and Asia. The loss of Freeport’s exports comes amid reduced gas flows to Europe from Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline, and as China’s LNG demand is recovering from covid-19 shut-ins. A Freeport LNG spokesperson declined to comment immediately.

Advertisement

Closely held Freeport LNG has said the likely cause of the blast was an over-pressurized pipeline and that the plant’s ability to chill natural gas into a liquid for export was not damaged.

About 70 percent of the Freeport LNG plant’s exports in the past few months went to the European Union and Britain, with France, Turkey and Netherlands among the largest European importers this year.

— Reuters

Ports, dockworkers work to avert strike

A labor contract for 22,000 U.S. West Coast dockworkers is on the verge of expiring, opening the door to strikes, lockouts or work stoppages — but both sides still appear willing to avoid such disruptions amid the busiest season of the year for shipping.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the more than 70 employers represented by the Pacific Maritime Association started May 10 negotiating a fresh contract for longshoremen across 29 ports in California, Oregon and Washington. While the current agreement ends Friday, the groups have recently said they’re unlikely to reach a deal before then and reaffirmed neither side is preparing for a strike or lockout.

Advertisement

The ports handle just under half of the containers entering and leaving the United States and are the principal gateway for shipments to and from China, the biggest source of American merchandise imports — illustrating the high-stakes nature of the negotiations.

Last November, the ILWU declined an offer by the PMA to extend the current contract until July 2023. The current pact was originally set to end in 2019 but was lengthened after roughly two-thirds of union members voted to do so in exchange for higher wages and pensions.

— Bloomberg News

Drugmaker Endo International said on Thursday that it has missed a $38 million interest payment, amid discussions with a group of unsecured bondholders that have urged the company to avoid filing for bankruptcy. Endo, which has been weighed down by litigation over the opioid epidemic in the United States, has discussed the possibility of filing for bankruptcy protection in several recent public filings. Other pharmaceutical companies that have filed for Chapter 11 to address opioid claims include Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, and Mallinckrodt, a generic opioid manufacturer that recently emerged from bankruptcy.

Advertisement

U.S. farmers planted more corn than they had initially planned to this year in order to take advantage of strong prices for the grain, the government said on Thursday. The U.S. Departyment of Agriculture said in a report that corn plantings totaled 89.921 million acres and soybean plantings totaled 88.325 million acres. Analysts were expecting the report to show corn acreage at 89.861 million and soybean acreage at 90.446.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article