The disease is already widespread in Europe and affecting Africa, Asia and Canada, but the outbreak in Indiana, which is on a migratory bird pathway, particularly rattled U.S. producers. A devastating U.S. bird-flu outbreak in 2015 killed nearly 50 million birds, mostly turkeys and egg-laying chickens in the Midwest.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The United States is the world’s largest producer and second-largest exporter of poultry meat, according to the U.S. government.

“Everyone is just sitting on edge because we know what can happen and we don’t want a repeat of that,” said Denise Heard, vice president of research for the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, an industry group.

Poultry company Perdue Farms suspended in-person visits to farms to avoid spreading the disease, spokeswoman Diana Souder said. Advisers are instead communicating with farmers via phone and email to reinforce protocols, and monitor birds’ health, she said.

“When you are dealing with a confirmed case now in the country, we know there is heightened risk,” said Mike Naig, Iowa’s agriculture secretary. “It’s time to move to a higher alert for our livestock producers.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Disease experts said a wild bird will probably spread the H5N1 virus to Indiana from the East Coast, where officials have confirmed that wild ducks were infected with the strain.

The U.S. Agriculture Department called the disease low risk to humans.

— Reuters

OPEC's low output strains oil market

Global oil prices could climb further because of the OPEC-plus coalition’s “chronic” struggle to revive production, unless the group’s Middle Eastern heavyweights pump extra to compensate, the International Energy Agency warned.

Crude has rallied to a seven-year high, to above $90 a barrel, as demand bounces back from the pandemic while supplies around the world lag behind. Plagued by underinvestment and disruptions, the 23-nation OPEC-plus alliance has been unable to fully restore the output it halted — a problem the IEA expects to worsen.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

With oil inventories at the lowest in seven years, the agency sees markets facing further strain.

“The oil market is incredibly tight,” “Prices continue to surge and are now reaching levels that are uncomfortable for consumers across the world,” Toril Bosoni, head of the agency’s markets and industry division, said in a Bloomberg television interview on Friday.

By the end of the year, the shortfall between the amount of oil OPEC-plus was supposed to have pumped and what it actually delivered since the start of 2021 could amount to 1 billion barrels, the IEA estimates. Rising prices have been an acute source of pain for major economies, fanning a surge in inflation.

Story continues below advertisement

— Bloomberg News

Under Armour beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, as the sportswear maker benefited from strong demand for its athletic wear and higher prices of its hoodies and leggings to counter inflation. Athletic wear has become a major part of everyday fashion since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, helping Under Armour and its rivals Lululemon, Athletica and Nike book outsize gains in sales. Under Armour's net revenue in North America increased 15 percent in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Luxury watches from the German village of Glashuette are gaining protected status similar to bubbly wine coming from the Champagne region in France. The country's upper house of parliament on Friday signed off on the so-called Glashuette Decree, ensuring that only timepieces made in the town of about 7,000 people in the eastern state of Saxony are permitted to display the vaunted name. The town boasts the greatest concentration of world-class watchmakers outside Switzerland.