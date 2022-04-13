U.S. producer prices increased in March amid strong demand

The producer price index for final demand increased 1.4 percent, the largest gain since the government revamped the series in December 2009, after rising 0.9 percent in February.
Goods prices increased 2.3 percent, matching February’s advance. A 5.7 percent rise in energy prices accounted for more than half of the increase in the PPI last month. There were increases in gasoline and electricity, but natural gas prices fell. Energy prices jumped 7.5 percent in February.
Food prices climbed 2.4 percent, though the cost of beef and veal fell 7.3 percent. Wholesale prices of iron and steel scrap also rose.
— Reuters
Google to invest in offices, data centers
Google said it will invest $9.5 billion in offices and data centers in the United States this year, putting money behind its bid to get more workers back in its buildings.
The Alphabet-owned company based in Mountain View, Calif., will spend on campuses across the country and expects to create 12,000 jobs as part of the investment, chief executive Sundar Pichai said in a statement Wednesday.
Tech companies have struggled to balance getting workers back to the office without causing unrest among their staff, who are often in high demand.
In March, Google asked its employees in the San Francisco Bay area to work in their offices three days a week starting this month, which has frustrated some employees who wanted to move outside of the pricey region.
Apple employees have recently pushed back on the company’s attempt to encourage staff to return to its multibillion-dollar suite of global offices, including its estimated $5 billion main hub in Cupertino, Calif.
— Bloomberg News
Amazon said Wednesday that it will impose an average 5 percent fuel and inflation surcharge on merchants to warehouse and ship their products in the United States, in response to rising costs. It is Amazon's first such surcharge and follows months of higher wage and labor-related expenses that have chipped away at the online retailer's profit. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Delta Air Lines lost $940 million in the first quarter, hurt by a rise in fuel prices, but bookings surged in recent weeks, setting up a breakout summer as Americans try to put the pandemic behind them. Wall Street had expected the loss in a quarter marred by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Investors focused Wednesday on Delta's upbeat outlook for the rest of the year.
8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March.
— From news services