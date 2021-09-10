The producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.7 percent last month after two straight monthly increases of 1 percent. The gain was led by a 0.7 percent advance in services following a 1.1 percent jump in July.
Trade services, which measure changes in margins received by wholesalers and retailers, accounted for two-thirds of the broad rise in services. Goods prices jumped 1 percent after climbing 0.6 percent in July. In the 12 months through August, the PPI accelerated 8.3 percent, the biggest year-on-year advance since November 2010 when the series was revamped, after surging 7.8 percent in July.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI gaining 0.6 percent on a monthly basis and rising 8.2 percent year-on-year.
Though surveys from the Institute for Supply Management this month showed that measures of prices paid by manufacturers and services industries fell significantly in August, they remained elevated. Factories and services providers still struggled to secure labor and raw materials, and faced logistics delays.
— Reuters
ENERGY
Disputed Nord Stream pipeline completed
Gazprom said Friday that it had finished construction of the Nord Stream 2 subsea pipeline to Germany, which could allow Russia to double lucrative gas exports to Europe via the Baltic Sea while bypassing and cutting off a source of income for political foe Ukraine.
Although German regulators have yet to clear gas flows, completion of the construction means Russia has boosted its energy exporting capabilities toward Europe both from the north in the Baltic Sea and from the south in the Black Sea, where it operates the TurkStream pipeline.
Gazprom started construction of the 750-mile Nord Stream 2 pipeline five years ago. Progress on the $11 billion project stalled at the end of 2019 when President Donald Trump imposed sanctions. Construction restarted about a year later with the engagement of Russia’s own vessels.
The route, along with the existing Nord Stream pipeline, will double export capacity to 110 billion cubic meters per year, about half of Russia’s total annual gas exports to Europe.
The project has drawn criticism from the United States and Ukraine, among others. Washington says it will increase Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.
The United States is seeking to boost sales of seaborne liquefied natural gas to Europe and has touted its super-chilled gas exports as “molecules of freedom.”
— Reuters
Also in Business
Supermarket chain Kroger reported a slide in a main measure of profitability Friday, blaming discounts, wastage and this year's squeeze on global supply chains. U.S. retailers have spent more on shipping and labor this year, as pandemic-driven port congestions and a shortage of drivers increase costs. Kroger's gross margin fell to 21.4 percent in the second quarter, from 22.8 percent a year earlier.
United Parcel Service agreed to acquire Roadie, a same-day delivery start-up, looking to speed service and expand into atypical parcels such as oversize packages and perishable goods. The acquisition, for an undisclosed amount, comes after UPS began a pilot with Atlanta-based Roadie to test same-day deliveries. Roadie will operate under its own name as a separate company.
— From news services