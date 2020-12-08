Labor costs fell at a 6.6 percent rate in the third quarter, a smaller drop than the 8.9 percent decline estimated a month ago.

Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, is the major factor determining living standards. As productivity rises, employers can pay their workers more without having to boost the price of their products.

The revisions reflected the fact that there was a 0.1 percentage-point downward revision in output and a 0.3 percentage-point upward revision to hours worked.

The big increase in productivity in the second quarter occurred because employers were laying off millions of workers and the decline in people working was greater than the drop in production that occurred in the spring as a result of the widespread shutdowns to try to contain the novel coronavirus.

For all of 2019, productivity rose by a modest 1.7 percent following an even weaker 1.4 percent gain in 2018.

CORPORATIONS

U.S. Steel to buy

last stake in Big River

U.S. Steel agreed to acquire the remaining stake in Big River Steel for about $774 million to expand into newer and lower-cost operations, taking advantage of a recent 85 percent rally in the industrial metal.

U.S. Steel is exercising a call option and will use cash on hand to buy the stake, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Chief executive David Burritt previously said that acquiring the rest of Big River was U.S. Steel’s “top strategic priority,” after the Pittsburgh-based company agreed to purchase 49.9 percent of the steelmaker last year.

Taking full control of Big River will help U.S. Steel in its push to revitalize its aging facilities. Big River’s Arkansas mill, with a capacity of 3.3 million tons per year, uses electricity to produce steel with a lower carbon footprint, while some of U.S. Steel’s facilities use coal and iron ore. The transaction is expected to add to earnings immediately, the company said.

Also in Business

Cisco Systems, the biggest maker of networking equipment, is upgrading its Webex conferencing service to beat back challenges from Zoom, the upstart whose stock has risen sixfold this year. Cisco announced a raft of enhancements going live on Tuesday and promised that others will be added soon. Webex calls will now enhance speech and cancel background noise, Cisco said at a corporate event. The service will include closed captioning, transcriptions, voice commands and impromptu meetings that don’t require advance scheduling.

The railroad station in Newark, among the busiest in the country, will get $190 million in improvements over five years. Restrooms, lighting, air handling, painting and exterior cleaning are first on the list. The 90-year-old station serves 50,000 passengers a day via trains operated by Amtrak, New Jersey Transit, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Newark’s subway, plus local and regional bus lines. It’s key to New York City jobs and tourism and to Amtrak’s yet-to-be-funded Gateway proposal to improve rail in and around Manhattan.

Amazon, American Express, Daimler and Stripe are among those joining a new GitHub program that will let companies directly fund open-source projects and software developers that are key to their businesses. It’s an expansion of GitHub’s Sponsors program, which previously let individuals support software projects and the millions of developers who use the digital platform to collaborate on, share and store code. GitHub’s parent company, Microsoft, will also participate in the new service announced Tuesday. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

