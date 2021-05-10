The United States' largest labor union is leading a complaint over working conditions at an auto-parts factory in Mexico, the first case to test whether enforcement provisions in a new trade agreement can help to improve working conditions. The AFL-CIO, together with other organizations filed a complaint against Tridonex, a factory in Matamoros, they said in a statement Monday. It's the first complaint filed under the rapid-response mechanism of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which went into force in July and replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement. The AFL-CIO and Democrats made strong labor rules and enforcement mechanisms for Mexico a key demand to win their support for the USMCA in 2019 amid concerns that NAFTA lacked both.