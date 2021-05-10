Honda Motor said it was aware of the investigation and “takes all safety-related concerns seriously and will continue to cooperate with NHTSA through the investigation process, as we also continue our own internal review of the available information.”
NHTSA said it has 107 complaints and two injury incidents related to the issue.
NHTSA received a petition asking for an investigation in October regarding an alleged defect in the steering system in 2013 Honda Accord vehicles.
RETAIL
Amazon blocks suspected fake listings
Amazon, which has been under pressure from shoppers, brands and lawmakers to crack down on counterfeits on its site, said Monday that it blocked more than 10 billion suspected phony listings last year before any of their offerings could be sold.
The numbers were released in Amazon’s first report on its anti-counterfeit efforts since it announced new tools and technologies in 2019. The number of blocked phony listings last year was up about 67 percent from the year before.
The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth said the number of counterfeiters attempting to sell on the site rose as scammers tried to take advantage of shoppers who were buying more online during the pandemic. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)
Amazon has been wrestling with counterfeits for years. But since 2019, it has warned investors in government filings that the sale of phony goods poses a risk to the company and its image. Brands may not want to sell their items on the site if they know there are fake versions being offered, and knockoffs could cause shoppers to lose their trust in Amazon.
The United States' largest labor union is leading a complaint over working conditions at an auto-parts factory in Mexico, the first case to test whether enforcement provisions in a new trade agreement can help to improve working conditions. The AFL-CIO, together with other organizations filed a complaint against Tridonex, a factory in Matamoros, they said in a statement Monday. It's the first complaint filed under the rapid-response mechanism of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which went into force in July and replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement. The AFL-CIO and Democrats made strong labor rules and enforcement mechanisms for Mexico a key demand to win their support for the USMCA in 2019 amid concerns that NAFTA lacked both.
