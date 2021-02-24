Online sales, which are included in the total, are expected to grow between 18 percent and 23 percent this year.

Early results show retail sales last year increased 6.7 percent compared with the previous year to $4.06 trillion, nearly double the trade group’s forecast of at least 3.5 percent growth. That figure had not accounted for the global pandemic. This figure compares with 3.9 percent growth in 2019. The numbers exclude auto dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants.

Lowe's reports strong 4th quarter profits

Lowe’s Cos. extended its strong sales streak through the holiday season as customers kept investing in their homes during the pandemic.

The nation’s second-largest home improvement retailer behind Home Depot reported that fourth-quarter profits almost doubled from a year ago, while sales rose 27 percent. Both results surpassed Wall Street expectations. Sales at stores that have been open for at least a year soared nearly 29 percent, following a 30.4 percent increase in the fiscal third quarter.

The strong showing, announced Wednesday, followed results from Home Depot, which reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter sales surged 25 percent. Global sales at Home Depot stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, climbed 24.5 percent, and by 25 percent if only U.S. stores are counted.

China’s Geely Automobile Holdings and its Swedish affiliate, Volvo Cars, said Wednesday that they will collaborate more closely on electric and self-driving vehicles while putting off earlier plans to merge. The manufacturers will preserve their separate corporate structures while cooperating more closely on powertrains, electrification and autonomous-driving technology, according to a joint statement. While they’ll no longer pursue a combination as announced in February of last year, new listings could be on the table.

T.J. Maxx parent company TJX missed estimates for holiday quarter results Wednesday, as coronavirus-induced lockdowns in Europe and Canada shaved about $1 billion off its sales. TJX, which operates more than 1,200 stores under various banners such as HomeSense and T.K. Maxx in Canada and Europe, estimated that temporary store closures cut its fourth-quarter sales by about $950 million to $1.05 billion. TJX said about 690 stores were temporarily closed as of Wednesday due to government mandates. Net sales fell to $10.94 billion in the quarter that ended Jan. 30, from $12.21 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected sales of $11.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

France’s privacy watchdog said it’s investigating the leak of sensitive health data on half a million people and said the companies involved could face heavy penalties if they don’t come forward with details of the breaches. Hackers may have infiltrated software made by Dedalus France that was used by medical testing laboratories, according to news reports. The privacy watchdog said the companies should have notified it of the breaches within 72 hours. It said the individuals affected should also be informed. A first mention of the data set popped on the dark Web on Jan. 31 and later by another anonymous account Feb. 4.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases durable goods for January.

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.

10 a.m.: National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for January.