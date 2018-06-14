RETAIL

U.S. sales in May rose by most in 6 months

U.S. retail sales in May rose by the most in six months, as consumers spent more at home and garden stores, gas stations and restaurants.

Retail sales increased 0.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said Thursday, the largest increase since November. Excluding the volatile gas and auto categories, sales also rose 0.8 percent. April’s sales growth was revised higher, from 0.2 percent to 0.4 percent.

Consumers are confident about the U.S. economy, buoyed by steady job gains, an unemployment rate at an 18-year low, and the Republican tax cuts.

Healthier consumer spending is boosting the economy after a sluggish first quarter. Analysts say growth is likely to reach 4 percent in the April-June quarter, up from 2.2 percent in the first three months of the year.

Sales at home and garden stores jumped 2.4 percent, the most in eight months, and rose 2 percent at gas stations, the latter increase mostly reflecting higher gas prices.

Despite rising gas prices, Americans spent more at restaurants and bars, as well as at clothing stores, with sales rising 1.3 percent for both.

— Associated Press

LAWSUITS

Ky. sues Walgreens over opioid crisis

Kentucky’s attorney general on Thursday sued Walgreens Boots Alliance, accusing the company of playing a dual role in propagating an opioid epidemic in the state as both a pharmacy chain and wholesale drug distributor.

The lawsuit by Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear was his sixth seeking to hold corporations such as drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for their roles in the drug abuse crisis.

The complaint, filed in state circuit court in Boone County, said Walgreens filled massive opioid orders in unusually large sizes. As a distributor that shipped drugs, the company also failed to report suspicious orders to authorities.

Walgreens dispensed opioids at “such an alarming rate and volume that there could be no legitimate medical purpose associated to their use,” the complaint says. The lawsuit alleges that because Walgreens allowed for the proliferation of dangerous opioids into Kentucky, the state’s citizens suffered from drug addiction, overdoses and deaths.

The lawsuit seeks damages and penalties as well as an injunction. Walgreens declined to comment.

— Reuters

ECONOMY

IMF: Growth, then steep decline for U.S.

The International Monetary Fund believes the U.S. economy will post solid growth this year and next, helped by the GOP tax cuts. But then, it says, the economy will slide as huge budget deficits drag growth far below the Trump administration’s goals.

In its annual assessment of the U.S. economy, the IMF says growth will hit 2.9 percent this year and 2.7 percent next year — significant increases from last year’s 2.3 percent expansion. However, after an initial boost from the $1.5 trillion tax-cut package, the IMF forecasts growth will slow steadily in future years, dropping to 1.4 percent in 2023.

“Despite good near-term prospects, a number of vulnerabilities are being built up,” the IMF said.

The report said that with the tax cuts and expected spending increases in defense and domestic programs, the federal budget deficit as a percentage of the total economy will exceed 4.5 percent of GDP by next year — nearly double what it was just three years ago.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Kellogg is voluntarily recalling packages of its Honey Smacks cereal because of the potential for contamination with Salmonella, the company said Thursday. Kellogg said it launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer that produces the cereal immediately after being contacted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding reports of illnesses. Kellogg said the products had use-by dates of June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019. The recall involves its 15.3 ounce and 23 oz. Honey Smacks packages. The FDA said it is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella with illnesses reported in five Midwestern states.

Microsoft is working on automated checkout technology that could help retailers compete with Amazon's new cashier-less stores. One firm building automated checkout systems, AVA Retail, said Thursday it is working with Microsoft on the technology for physical stores. AVA Retail chief executive Atul Hirpara says Microsoft's cloud computing technology will power the retail system. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

— From news reports

Coming FRIDAY

9:15 a.m.: Federal Reserve releases industrial production for May.