The index fell sharply for three months starting in March as shutdowns aimed at containing the virus closed many businesses and put millions of Americans out of work. But starting in June, the index began to rise again and now stands above its February level of 57.3.

The strength in September reflected big gains in new orders and the employment index, which rose above 50 for the first time since February.

— Associated Press

OPIOID EPIDEMIC

Walmart must turn over pharmacy files

Walmart must disclose some internal files related to alleged mishandling of opioid painkillers sold through the company’s in-store pharmacies, after a judge ruled in favor of investors seeking to hold directors liable for the company’s lack of oversight.

Two pension funds have shown that they “quite clearly have a credible basis” to probe whether board members wrongfully turned a blind eye to excessively large sales of the highly addictive medicines, Delaware Chancery Judge Travis Laster ruled Monday.

States and local governments suing companies over the U.S. opioid epidemic named Walmart as a defendant in the cases. The retailer faces a November trial in Cleveland in which the municipalities will seek billions in damages for what they call the chain’s failure to recognize “red flags” about heavily repeated sales of the painkillers.

— Bloomberg News

PHARMACEUTICALS

Bristol Myers Squibb to buy MyoKardia

Bristol Myers Squibb will buy MyoKardia for $13.1 billion in cash in a deal to expand its offerings of heart therapies, according to a statement Monday from the companies.

With the purchase, Bristol Myers gets access to MyoKardia’s lead product, mavacamten, an experimental drug that treats obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said Monday that he stands by the agency’s repeal of landmark net neutrality rules, and he circulated a proposal to address three issues raised by a U.S. appeals court. The appeals court in October 2019 largely upheld the FCC’s December 2017 net neutrality repeal, but it directed the agency to reconsider the order’s impact on public safety, pole attachment regulations and the agency’s ability to provide subsides for broadband service.

Bank of America said Monday that it is rolling out a digital budgeting tool, wading into a space that has been dominated by fintech companies. Life Plan, a new functionality on Bank of America’s website and app, allows customers to set multiple goals such as buying a home, improving credit or saving for retirement, and uses its existing trove of client data to serve them recommendations. Such personalized advice used to be reserved for high-net-worth customers who had enough cash to retain a financial adviser to help manage their wealth, but a host of digital budgeting tools, like Intuit’s Mint app, have used artificial intelligence to bring such planning to the masses.