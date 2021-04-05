Anything above 50 signals growth, and the services sector is on a 10-month winning streak since rebounding from the impact of the pandemic last spring. The rollout of vaccines is encouraging Americans to return to normal life, and President Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan is also likely to stimulate demand for services and juice economic growth.

AD

AD

— Associated Press

COMPENSATION

Higher bonuses for Chipotle bosses

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s five most senior executives received an additional $64.4 million of awards last year after the company’s board tweaked bonus calculations to exclude abysmal sales from the first few months of the pandemic lockdown.

The company stripped out certain results for March, April and May of 2020, when government restrictions forced it to close restaurant locations and limit service to delivery and takeout, according to a regulatory filing Monday.

The changes added

$23.6 million to chief executive Brian Niccol’s total compensation, pushing his

2020 pay to $38 million, more than doubling what he received in 2019. Four other bosses, including Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung, also saw their compensation more than double from 2020.

AD

AD

Since the pandemic struck the United States, scores of companies have tweaked payout terms for bonuses to senior bosses to discount unfavorable results or handed them new awards to compensate for losses.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

More than 3.1 million Americans 55 or older plan to apply for Social Security benefits earlier than they once thought because of the pandemic, according to the Census Bureau. That's offset by 1.4 million people in the same age group who anticipate working longer, according to the bureau's latest Household Pulse survey, conducted March 3 to March 15. The upshot is a net

1.7 million early retirements, which will probably mean more positions opening up for younger Americans.

AD

Purchase contracts for single-family houses in Florida's Palm Beach County priced at $10 million or more surged 306 percent in March from a year earlier, appraiser firm Miller Samuel and brokerage company Douglas Elliman Real Estate said in a report. For condos priced at $5 million or more, deals jumped 392 percent. Across all price ranges, single-family contracts were up 202 percent last month to 1,263. Signed deals for condos totaled 1,608, a 406 percent gain. Demand for homes in the county has persisted, potentially a long-standing migration trend, said Jonathan Miller, president of Miller Samuel.



AD

Facebook shares hit a record on Monday, as fears fade about the impact of new privacy policies from Apple. The stock rose as much as 3.8 percent to touch an intraday record of $309.89. Facebook has gained about 20 percent off a recent low and has added about 12 percent so far this year, outperforming the Nasdaq 100 Index. Facebook closed up 3.4 percent on Monday to $308.91 a share.

Billionaire philanthropists John and Laura Arnold have committed to donate 5 percent of their wealth annually as part of an effort to encourage increased, timelier donations to charities. The Arnolds, who live in Houston, are the first billionaires to sign on to advocacy organization Global Citizen's "Give While You Live" campaign, which calls on the world's billionaires to give at least 5 percent of their wealth every year to a cause. The Arnolds' pledge Monday came as part of an alliance between Global Citizen and the Arnold-led Initiative to Accelerate Charitable Giving — a coalition of donors, experts and nonprofits who want Congress to raise giving requirements.

— From news services

Coming today