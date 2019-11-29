While the net exports show decreasing reliance on imports, the United States continues to buy heavy crude oil from other nations to meet refinery needs.

Soaring output from shale deposits led by the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico has been the main driver of the transition — but America’s status as a net exporter may be fragile. Many Texas wildcatters are predicting a rapid decline in production growth next year, while some Democratic contenders for the White House have called for a ban on fracking.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

German automaker Daimler said Friday that it plans to cut thousands of jobs worldwide by the end of 2022. It plans not to fill some vacant posts and to offer severance packages in Germany to reduce administrative jobs. The company said Nov. 14 that it plans to slash costs by $1.54 billion by cutting every 10th managerial position and through other measures, but didn't give details.

The billionaire playgrounds of Jackson Hole, Wyo., and Aspen, Colo., are getting richer, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, which shows residents of these pricey ski resorts — along with Manhattan — commanding the highest personal income in the United States. Per capita income in Teton County, where Jackson Hole is located, tops the list at almost $252,000 on average.

A former trader at a BNP Paribas investment banking arm in the United States, who was fired over a one-day 17.3 million-euro ($19 million) loss won nearly 1.3 million euros in an unfair-dismissal lawsuit. The Paris court of appeals said that Lionel Crassier, the bank's former U.S. head of equities, was unduly punished twice by BNP. The judges ruled he was unfairly fired after the bank had already sanctioned him for the loss by recalling him from New York.

— From news services

